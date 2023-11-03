Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Are you an experienced reservoir engineer with excellent communication and influencing ability? The Reservoir Performance Squad Leader (RPSL) is a key leadership role and individual contributor in the Base Management and Production Excellence Unit in central production.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and Area Performance Management, Wellbore geomechanics
