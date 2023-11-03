Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Are you an experienced reservoir engineer with excellent communication and influencing ability? The Reservoir Performance Squad Leader (RPSL) is a key leadership role and individual contributor in the Base Management and Production Excellence Unit in central production.This role supports the VP Production Integration & Transformation and BMPX Unit Lead in service of Base Management activity across the operated portfolio.The role holder will lead the integration of central Production, Subsurface and Wells in service of reservoir performance and surveillance activities. They will add new value through delivering in partnership with businesses and central enablers. Working across disciplines, the successful candidate will set-up and shape the squad to have capability to lead Base Management ideal ways of working. They will guide and use their expertise to partner with assets and deliver or exceed their 8Q plan. The ultimate intent, coordinating with well management and production excellence squads, will be to reduce Base Decline in operated assets.Please note this position can be based out of Sunbury / Houston or Baku.



Job Description:

To be successful in this role, you will need:

Strong leadership skills including servant leadership behaviours, influencing, integration and working effectively with and earning the respect of experienced technical staff. Experience in technical coaching, delivering through others and leading technical analysis

Strong people management skills with the ability to work in multi-cultural, multidiscipline environments needed to ensure connection with the broader BP user community and leadership.

Demonstrated track record as a self-starter, capable of reducing complex problems to manageable entities.

Strong track record of industry experience in Reservoir Management / Base Management activities.

Experience in Reservoir Performance Prediction, Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management, Production Management, Depletion/Injection Planning and Reservoir Management, including waterflood reservoir management.

Experience in Key Performance Indicator management, knowledge sharing and capability building.

Experience with surveillance strategies, planning, value of information and measuring its execution.

Experience in target setting

Degree in Petroleum/Reservoir Engineering or equivalent program (Mechanical/Chemical/ Civil Eng) from an Accredited University

At bp, we provide a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams. We are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. You can join our social communities and networks, learn and craft your career path.

We offer life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits! We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and Area Performance Management, Wellbore geomechanics



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.