Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Reservoir Performance Value Chain Lead - RE is a principle reservoir engineer who will be a member of Subsurface Transformation team within Production & Operations (P&O) Subsurface. Subsurface Transformation is charged with forwarding the subsurface digitization agenda, per the remit given to the company by CEO Bernard Looney and P&O EVP Gordon Birrell.The RE Value Chain Lead is accountable for progressing and performance managing the Subsurface Digital Strategy and FM, driving innovation through digital solutions, and steering major transformation activities across the sub-entity. This role will be instrumental in influencing the direction of digital across the whole of bp’s legacy oil and gas businesses, renewal, and low-carbon portfolio. The role requires frequently engaging and collaborating with the other sub-entities within P&O (e.g. Wells, Production) and Innovation & Engineering (I&E) to ensure alignment of digital solutions.• Support the VP Subsurface Transformation and Low Carbon Energy in steering delivery of the Subsurface digital strategy as well as other special projects as part of the annual plan.• Manage day-to-day interactions with I&E stakeholders who are tasked with execution of the digital and technology plans that will enable Subsurface to become more efficient, improve quality of decisions, and optimize value for bp.• Represent RE discipline requirements of this transformation agenda and be the first of contact for all petroleum engineering (PE) requests.• Lead as the Senior Cyber Ambassador, responsible for managing cyber risk across Subsurface organization (on behalf of the Subsurface SVP).• The role will be housed under the Transformation Unit for delivery activity, reporting to the Reservoir Engineering Discipline Lead (RE DL) GSS & Transformation.This role is fast paced, and the successful candidate will need to show balance between performance bias and diplomacy in their interaction with stakeholders at all levels.



Job Description:

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Degree BSc or higher qualification in Engineering or related field.

At least 15 years experience in the energy industry

Demonstrated track record as a self-starter, strong interpersonal skills, integration skills, and technical leadership

Desirable Criteria:

In addition, the desirable criteria of successful candidate includes:

Deep understanding of subsurface workflows especially associated RE/PE tasks

Relevant experience in upstream asset management (development and/or production)

Demonstrated passion for digital innovation

Influencing skills and ability to achieve win-win outcomes

Excellent planning skills and the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances in a pressured environment.

Project management skills

An agile attitude with design thinking experience

Strong drive and tenacity for solving difficult problems.

Team oriented with flexibility and people skills

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Monitoring, measuring and verification, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Secondary recovery forecasting, Secondary recovery planning, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and area performance, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.