Job summary

We are looking for Reservoir & Wells Reliability Lead to join our team! AGT is two giant fields that gives significant and key revenue in the region. As the field matures and the challenge of handling the base becomes more prominent, bp has committed to delivering an increase in operating efficiency and growth in IPC (installed production capacity) Successful candidate will work within our Production Performance Squad, which is led by the Base Management Manager and comprised of senior specialists progressing the key Production Management related themes of forecasting, sand management, well work, waterflood, reservoir & well reliability and surveillance. You will be working closely with Petroleum Engineers, Reservoir Engineers and Completions & Interventions Engineers across the PDU, ADU and IWD units as well as other stakeholders across AGT and global centre whenever required. Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What will you be doing?

Liaise with major stakeholders, and lead progression of actions with official documentation

Developing PEI & DE capability by supporting segment defined practices, guides, and agenda (R&W Deferral Improvement Framework)

Leading or coordinating root cause failure analysis (RCFAs or 5 Whys) for all AGT R&W deferral events, recommending and assigning corrective or improvement actions, and reporting outcomes.

Building investigation facilitator capability through training and coaching

Ensuring all investigations are progressed and actions are tracked in ADDA/Sherlock

Ensuring all deferrals allocated to the Reservoir & Well (R&W) chokes have correctly identified source and cause from investigations in PEI

Collaborating and influencing across AGT Units including ADU, PDU and IWD

Leading the R&W deferrals improvement plan

Recommending top R&W deferrals and vulnerability themes, developing corrective or preventive action plans, and implementing where needed

Developing and implementing a R&W learnings improvement plan

Identifying the key systemic regional outcomes from the investigations, share across AGT, and ensuring outcomes are embedded in future activities

Ensuring CAVE includes all shut-in and choked well opportunities as well as newly identified IPC, TPC and PTL opportunities

Analyzing field wide R&W reliability data/trends to find out appropriate interventions and improvements

Supporting and driving consistency in how the field settles R&W Installed Production Capacity (IPC), Technical Production Capacity (TPC) and Production Technical Limit (PTL)

Creating and implementing plan for performance leading IPC to TPC opportunities

Supporting teams in CAVE, ADDA/Sherlock maintenance

In this role, we have following requirements!

Education and Qualifications:

University degree in Engineering/ Science or equivalent technical degree

Essential Experience:

Track record of Safety and Environmental Leadership

Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in oil and gas industry

Fluent English and good presentation skills with effective interdisciplinary communication and oilfield development skills

Continuous improvement approach, driven to improve on the status quo and willing to challenge ingrained assumptions

Cross-functional integration skills and experience

Collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Desirable Criteria:

Proficient in coaching and mentoring personnel

Familiarity and experience of Production Management Workflows: Manage & Set Production Capacity, Manage Production Vulnerability, Manage Production Deferral and Investigation

Certain experience in deferral and vulnerability management, root cause analysis of the root cause problems, and improvement in production efficiency



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Collaboration, Data Analysis, Influencing, Investigations, Production capacity management, Production deferral management, Subsurface integration, Teamwork, Well and area performance



Legal Disclaimer:

