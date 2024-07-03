Responsable Maintenance / Maintenance Manager H/F

Entity:Customers & Products
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.
bp France, a subsidiary of Groupe bp provides a wide range of products and services under the bp and Castrol brands.
As part of the development of activities at our Castrol site in Péronne, we
Join our Team in Péronne and advance your career as a
Maintenance Manager/ Responsable Maintenance
As a Maintenance Manager you will report directly to the Plant Manager and will be responsible for providing a maintenance service primarily to Production and to all facilities. You will manage the maintenance activities to meet ‘manufacturing specification’ machine run efficiency, to optimize machine availability to production and minimize machine related downtime incurred in the production of lubricants. In addition to it you will manage project related engineering activities and ensure HSSE compliance in both installation and commissioning. You will lead a team of technicians.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant Economics, Process Safety Management, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Safety Leadership, Stakeholder Engagement
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.