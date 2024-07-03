Responsable Maintenance / Maintenance Manager H/F

Job summary

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

bp France, a subsidiary of Groupe bp provides a wide range of products and services under the bp and Castrol brands.

As part of the development of activities at our Castrol site in Péronne, we

Join our Team in Péronne and advance your career as a

Maintenance Manager/ Responsable Maintenance

As a Maintenance Manager you will report directly to the Plant Manager and will be responsible for providing a maintenance service primarily to Production and to all facilities. You will manage the maintenance activities to meet ‘manufacturing specification’ machine run efficiency, to optimize machine availability to production and minimize machine related downtime incurred in the production of lubricants. In addition to it you will manage project related engineering activities and ensure HSSE compliance in both installation and commissioning. You will lead a team of technicians.

In this role you will:

Develop and implement the overall maintenance strategy and the management of spare parts

Provide recommendations into setting the key performance indicator targets, which includes machine utilization, productivity on the line, machine run efficiency, downtime, response time, safety, cost control.

Determining and supervising objectives using important metrics and dashboards, in line with the plant's strategy, in order to identify potential deviations

With the assistance of the Plant Manager be responsible for the planning and execution of planned maintenance to ensure machine availability

Undertake preliminary engineering investigations and actions.

Minimize machine downtime and lost machine run efficiency to meet targets.

Manage and maintain the maintenance management and control system to ISO standard.

Maintain machine histories: downtime, cost of repair etc. and typical Maintenance Performance Indicators such as MTTR, MTBF

Ensure the completion of work instructions and procedures as required. Review, sign off and collaborate closely with QA to ensure documentation meet ISO standard.

Train and audit Line/Machine Operators in the performance of basic preventative maintenance work.

Set-up and manage Service Level Agreements with service partners and Original Manufacturers

Be contract accountable manager and supervise the performance of contractors and subcontractors

Manage and support the team

Coordinate day-to-day maintenance activities: curative and preventive maintenance

Draw up the annual and three-year forecast maintenance plan

Drawing up and optimising the annual maintenance budget and helping to improve costs

Contribute to the improvement of work processes in line with occupational health and safety legislation and regulations.

Implement the compliance task according to HSSE legal requirement, reporting and carry out any corrective actions due to incompliance matter.

Ensure that all personnel conform to HSSE regulation.

Conduct annual performance evaluations for staff.

Manage skills and succession plans to help maintain skills.

Drive asset management and long term asset plan. Use Asset Management balanced dashboard

Operational ownership of utility systems such as Boiler Systems.

Hold Area Authority Role in Control of Work organisation for own area, deputize for other areas as required

What You will need to be successful:

Proven experience (min. 5 years) in industrial maintenance within a demanding environment

Experience with an Enterprise Asset Management Software, like SAP PM, Maximo, Ultimo,

Knowledge of SAP/EAM would be a plus.

Self-motivated and strong leadership skills

Process instrumentation and control knowledge

HSSE standard knowledge.

Excellent communication and influencing skills.

Proficiency in English and in French is crucial

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package

Additional days off

And many other benefits elements



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant Economics, Process Safety Management, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Safety Leadership, Stakeholder Engagement



