Job summary

About us

BP recently acquired Thorntons, a top convenience retailer with ~200 sites in the Midwest. The Thorntons business is being consolidated with BP’s West Coast ampm network into a new Retail Operating Organization (ROO). The ROO is focused on growing BP’s convenience retail operations in the US, which is a key strategic pillar for BP. This role represents an opportunity to get in at the ground floor of this new, growth-oriented organization and will be deeply involved in synthesizing the heritage processes from both organizations into new coherent ways of managing the ROO.

About the Role

The ROO Retail Accounting Analyst position will support the core accounting functions (retail accounting, financial services, Fixed Assets, etc.) with an emphasis on continuous improvement. The successful candidate for this position will have a strong accounting background and help drive efficiency into the ROO’s accounting processes. This will be done through the evaluating existing processes and seeing if improvement can be delivered either through technological enhancement or other means. This role will provide a great overview of the various functions within the Accounting Department, an opportunity to make a difference immediately, and a platform for further career growth and development.

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, Midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Key responsibilities

Support for Retail Accounting, Financial Services, Fixed Assets, and Accounts Payable

Review accounting processes, recommend improvements / enhancements, and lead their implementation

Develop and document accounting processes to drive efficiency and strengthen internal controls

Prepare accounting reports and be prepared to present results and findings

General Ledger account reconciliation

Consult/troubleshoot sales, inventory, margin, and cash issues for internal customers

Develop skills to act as back up for various functions within the department

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in an accounting field or equivalent work experience

CPA preferred

Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles

1 + year(s) of experience in Accounting

Strong communication skills – both written and oral

Problem solving and analytical skills with the ability to develop and implement creative solutions

Experience working with ERP systems in a retail environment

Strong general ledger reconciliation abilities

Superior customer (guest) service skills

Proficient skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, and Power BI a plus

Project Management a plus

If you think you have the skills and are excited to join a diverse and forward-thinking team, apply today!

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit in with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!