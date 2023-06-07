Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About us

BP recently acquired Thorntons, a top convenience retailer with ~200 sites in the Midwest. The Thorntons business is being consolidated with BP’s West Coast ampm network into a new Retail Operating Organization (ROO). The ROO is focused on growing BP’s convenience retail operations in the US, which is a key strategic pillar for BP. This role represents an opportunity to get in at the ground floor of this new, growth-oriented organization and will be deeply involved in synthesizing the heritage processes from both organizations into new coherent ways of managing the ROO.

About the Role

The ROO Retail Accounting Analyst position will support the core accounting functions (retail accounting, financial services, Fixed Assets, etc.) with an emphasis on continuous improvement. The successful candidate for this position will have a strong accounting background and help drive efficiency into the ROO’s accounting processes. This will be done through evaluating existing processes and seeing if improvement can be delivered either through technological enhancement or other means. This role will provide a great overview of the various functions within the Accounting Department, an opportunity to make a difference immediately, and a platform for further career growth and development.



The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, Midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



This is an office-based role located at our Louisville Kentucky Store Support Center.

Key responsibilities

Support for Retail Accounting, Financial Services, Fixed Assets, and Accounts Payable

Review accounting processes, recommend improvements / enhancements, and lead their implementation.

Develop and document accounting processes to drive efficiency and strengthen internal controls.

Prepare accounting reports and be prepared to present results and findings.

General Ledger account reconciliation

Consult/troubleshoot sales, inventory, margin, and cash issues for internal customers.

Develop skills to act as back up for various functions within the department.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in an accounting field or equivalent work experience preferred.

CPA preferred.

Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles

1+ year(s) of experience in accounting

Strong communication skills – both written and oral

Problem solving and analytical skills with the ability to develop and implement creative solutions.

Experience working with ERP systems in a retail environment.

Strong general ledger reconciliation abilities

Superior customer (guest) service skills

Proficient skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, and Power BI a plus

Project Management a plus

Strong ledger reconciliation abilities



If you think you have the skills and are excited to join a diverse and forward-thinking team, apply today!



Why join us



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit in with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.