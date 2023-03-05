About us
BP recently acquired Thorntons, a top convenience retailer with ~200 sites in the Midwest. The Thorntons business is being consolidated with BP’s West Coast ampm network into a new Retail Operating Organization (ROO). The ROO is focused on growing BP’s convenience retail operations in the US, which is a key strategic pillar for BP. This role represents an opportunity to get in at the ground floor of this new, growth-oriented organization and will be deeply involved in synthesizing the heritage processes from both organizations into new coherent ways of managing the ROO.
About the Role
The ROO Retail Accounting Manager is a leadership position with a team of over ten team members. This position is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the retail audit (internal audit), and accounting teams with a focus on retail inventory. The successful candidate will be responsible for delivering timely and accurate retail inventory financials in PDI ERP environment. In addition to the ongoing operational responsibilities, this position is expected to drive efficiencies and process improvements through the core accounting processes. The position requires a strong leader with accounting expertise and excellent communication skills. This is an office-based role located at our Louisville Kentucky Store Support Center.
Essential Education and Experience