Job summary

About us



BP recently acquired Thorntons, a top convenience retailer with ~200 sites in the Midwest. The Thorntons business is being consolidated with BP’s West Coast ampm network into a new Retail Operating Organization (ROO). The ROO is focused on growing BP’s convenience retail operations in the US, which is a key strategic pillar for BP. This role represents an opportunity to get in at the ground floor of this new, growth-oriented organization and will be deeply involved in synthesizing the heritage processes from both organizations into new coherent ways of managing the ROO.



About the Role



The ROO Retail Accounting Manager is a leadership position with a team of over ten team members. This position is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the retail audit (internal audit), and accounting teams with a focus on retail inventory. The successful candidate will be responsible for delivering timely and accurate retail inventory financials in PDI ERP environment. In addition to the ongoing operational responsibilities, this position is expected to drive efficiencies and process improvements through the core accounting processes. The position requires a strong leader with accounting expertise and excellent communication skills. This is an office-based role located at our Louisville Kentucky Store Support Center.



The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, Midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future



Key responsibilities

Manage the Retail Audit and Retail Accounting departments.

Owns period close activities related to Daily Reporting and Inventory.

Subject matter expert for inventory accounting methods

Lead and facilitate changes inside of PDI’s DR and INV modules

Work with IT using Service Channel to resolve site issues around Daily Reporting

Run reconciliation of various accounts such as site transfer accounts.

Responsible for multiple Retail Operation Accounting reports

Consult/troubleshoot sales, inventory, margin, and cash issues for all internal customers

Prepare and present shrink, cash or margin presentations as required.

Assist the ARC Senior Manager with various projects.

Provide supervision and support to10+ direct reports.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in an accounting field or equivalent work experience

CPA preferred

5 years of experience in Retail Accounting/audit

3 years of experience Managing a team

Complete knowledge of Retail Accounting, Audit, and Inventory Control

Understanding of day-to-day convenience store accounting

Strong people management skills

Strong communication skills – both written and oral

Problem solving and analytical skills with the ability to develop and implement creative solutions

Experience working with ERP systems in a retail environment

Strong general ledger reconciliation abilities

Superior customer (guest) service skills

Proficient skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, and Power BI a plus

