Finance



Finance Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Retail Accounting - Store Reporting Analyst

About us

bp recently acquired Thorntons, a top convenience retailer with ~200 sites in the Midwest. The Thorntons business is being consolidated with bp’s West Coast ampm network into a new Retail Operating Organization (ROO). The ROO is focused on growing bp’s convenience retail operations in the US, which is a key strategic pillar for bp. This role represents an opportunity to get in at the ground floor of this new, growth-oriented organization and will be deeply involved in synthesizing the heritage processes from both organizations into new coherent ways of managing the ROO.

This is an office-based role located at our Louisville Kentucky Store Support Center.

In this role You will:

Receive, review and correct daily Store Masters for ~ 105 retail locations

Weekly and monthly account review, research, and reconciliations

Carry out monthly journal entries in a timely and accurate manner.

Look for opportunities to improve processes to create efficiencies and control improvements.

Support audit process

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources.

Perform additional duties and support the team as needed.

Essential Education and Experience

Associates degree or above in finance or accounting and/or equivalent experience (preferred)

Self-starter that looks for ways to improve operations and efficiency.

Data Entry - Data analysis and reporting

General Ledger Reconciliation

Highly skilled with Microsoft Excel, Word, and Teams

Delivers Outstanding Customer Service

Detail Orientated and focused on operational excellence.

Great communicator and team member

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

