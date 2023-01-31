Retail Apprentice Coordinator

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.
We are now seeking a Retail Apprenticeship Coordinator to drive the strategic direction on our approach to early careers across bp. The primary function of this role will be to manage the end-to-end development and engagement offer for all entities, disciplines and regions and partnering closely with the Early Careers Talent Acquisition team coordinate the end-to-end Retail Apprenticeship resourcing and development offer for our Mobility and Convenience ANZ business.
About the Role:
• Coordinate, scheduling and administration for the setup and ongoing delivery of the retail apprenticeship program in Australia and New Zealand, a key priority for the Reimagine Retail People Agenda.
• Track progress and report on recruitment metrics
• Plan the onboarding journey for retail apprentices and organize onboarding events
• Provide resourcing administration and coordination for the retail apprenticeship program.
• Oversee rotations, graduations, demand planning, communications and any ad-hoc queries and questions from the apprentices and line managers.
About You:
• Strong organizational and project management skills – ability to coordinate and schedule activities to agreed budget and timelines
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills
• Ability to develop high quality, trust-based relationships in person and virtually
• Demonstrated ability to facilitate sessions
• Experience in data analysis and presentation
• Able to cope with change and ambiguity
• Curious and willing to seek out new perspectives, learn and grow.
The benefits:
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts
• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.
• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
• Career development and mentoring programs
• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach