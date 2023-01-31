Retail Apprentice Coordinator

Job summary

We are now seeking a Retail Apprenticeship Coordinator to drive the strategic direction on our approach to early careers across bp. The primary function of this role will be to manage the end-to-end development and engagement offer for all entities, disciplines and regions and partnering closely with the Early Careers Talent Acquisition team coordinate the end-to-end Retail Apprenticeship resourcing and development offer for our Mobility and Convenience ANZ business.



About the Role:

• Coordinate, scheduling and administration for the setup and ongoing delivery of the retail apprenticeship program in Australia and New Zealand, a key priority for the Reimagine Retail People Agenda.

• Track progress and report on recruitment metrics

• Plan the onboarding journey for retail apprentices and organize onboarding events

• Provide resourcing administration and coordination for the retail apprenticeship program.

• Oversee rotations, graduations, demand planning, communications and any ad-hoc queries and questions from the apprentices and line managers.



About You:

• Strong organizational and project management skills – ability to coordinate and schedule activities to agreed budget and timelines

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Ability to develop high quality, trust-based relationships in person and virtually

• Demonstrated ability to facilitate sessions

• Experience in data analysis and presentation

• Able to cope with change and ambiguity

• Curious and willing to seek out new perspectives, learn and grow.



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach