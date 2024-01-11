Retail Assets & Advanced Mobility Procurement Advisor

Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Summary:
Role Synopsis
Join our procurement team reporting to the global supply facing team for Retail Assets. Design and enable the regional execution of evolutionary strategies, based on supply market expertise and partnering on current and future business needs.
Work with and provide leadership, consultative support, and training, across procurement business integration teams, agile squads and sourcing teams to identify and steer the interconnected and dynamic supplier landscape. Develop and influence strategies across the retail asset categories and drive transformation for bp’s retail businesses through their execution. Remaining accountable for management of supply chain risks and value delivery back to the business.
Excellence in life cycle delivery across retail maintenance and construction, food service equipment and all related retail equipment to meet the complex and inter connected needs of our retail businesses.
Key Accountabilities
Ability to work with global procurement counterparts as part of a global network to identify global opportunities whilst ensuring consistent local application through the category strategy within the business.
Working with the business interface resources in the procurement organization to ensure consistency and alignment of messages.
Lead interface between category strategy development and implementation by the delivery organization, working in partnership with Category Excellence, Global Business Services, Business Interface and Business teams.
Realize the business and procurement team strategies in the Retail Assets space through robust sourcing and contracting initiatives.
Develop knowledge of the retail business and strategy, the supply market, key dynamics, and latest thinking within the field, develop clear view of supply market analysis and segmentation.
Oversee effective contract management, performance reporting, monitoring, and managing escaped spend where it occurs.
Analyze demand and supply market to prepare and deliver category and sourcing strategies (ensuring alignment with business strategies) to deliver agreed financial targets.
Create and analyze robust Market Intelligence and Supplier Monitoring.
Provide deep expertise for category.
Assist in developing the sourcing framework in conjunction with the retail assets team and in line with agreed business and procurement category strategies. Deliver category sourcing and drive supplier negotiations.
Ensure consistent application of supplier qualification and assurance processes, including Counterparty Due Diligence, Anti Money Laundering, Anti Bribery and Corruption, Cyber Security, and the Australian Modern Slavery Act.
Ensure application of appropriate contractual terms for all supply contracts, in line with standard procurement processes. Ensures that bp’s intellectual property is protected and that risks associated with cyber security, sustainability and supply chain are appropriately managed contractually. Support business in compliance with contractual terms and management of contracts through application of performance tracking and monitoring processes, linking into strategic supplier management where appropriate.
Champions supplier innovation with key business partners and leadership
Individual contributor working with senior partners to ensure value delivery and risk mitigation.
Responsible for the Value Delivery in the assigned Category in line with overall regional plan targets.
Support coordination of interests between a local, operative country perspective and an international, strategic sourcing perspective, using BP’s scope and scale to the wider benefit of BP.
Support to innovation and to the introduction of changes considering internal and external market challenges.
Assurance of the integrity of all purchasing measures in regard to policies, processes, tools and standards of BP
Ensure the implementation of new contracts and supplier management of change, including effective hand-over to local/country and business personnel.
Responsible for ensuring the usage of approved contractual templates and expertise in contract law to execute the contract strategy.
Assurance of the HSSE and OMS requirements for employees as well as suppliers
Essential Education and Experience
Tertiary qualification in commerce, supply chain or related field, or equivalent experience
MCIPS/ISM qualification desirable but not essential
Strong performance bias and a passion to win in ‘Retail.’
Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement
Ability to deliver stretching targets in a high-pressure environment.
Highly skilled in procurement category management and supplier management
Highly proficient in problem solving and open thinking.
Effective communicator and influencer
Strong networker, able to actively seek opportunities to extend networks of useful contacts internally and externally.
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Travel Requirement
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
