Retail Assets Procurement Advisor - Hydrogen and Low Carbon Mobility

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The Procurement team plays a meaningful role in realising bp Procurement’s aspiration to deliver a world-class service to the Customers & Products business. As a business interface to collaborators in the C&P business the role holder will provide specialist support for Hydrogen specific developments. They are accountable for ensuring business partners’ happiness with Procurement’s service and its outcomes across the end-to-end procurement lifecycle.



Job Description:

This role supports the Senior Manager by partnering with the business to understand priorities & objectives whilst acting as a champion for business needs within a procurement context. As well as meeting business requirements, this role is wired into the business, helping to craft and drive the business agenda.

Working with other teams and GBS S2C teams, the Procurement

Manager/Advisor supports the development of a detailed demand forecast including priorities and implements a jointly agreed activity plan, identifying business resources to support implementation as required. Next to that this role will build the Hydrogen equipment specific category strategies using sophisticated category management knowledge and conducting a range of procurement activities to support the business and procurement objectives.

Responsibilities;

Supports Procurement interface on a day-to-day basis with senior business partners in the Low Carbon / Hydrogen space

Support the management of the operational relationship with GBS S2C

Take a leadership role in effective communication between all relevant parties

Support performance reporting against annual targets to business collaborators including finance

Connect business partners with appropriate category expertise, translating category strategies for business customers as required

Work with business to ensure appropriate business support and resource for implementation of Procurement plans or processes

Actively give to the achievement of the value delivery target, through the completion of activities agreed with the Senior Manager and other Supply Facing category teams

Ensure purchasing channel and process compliance to category strategies

Represents bp for C&P suppliers / contractors and ensure that performance requirements are fulfilled

Support to innovation and to the introduction of changes considering internal and external market challenges

Support the Supply Facing teams to lead the interface between category strategy development and implementation by the delivery organisation for non-Hydrogen equipment specific categories

Effective contract management, performance reporting, monitoring and managing escaped spend where it occurs

Assist in developing the sourcing framework in conjunction with the retail assets team

Champions supplier innovation with key business stakeholders and leadership which can contribute to bp’s success in the future.

(co-)Lead the agreed elements of supplier management for the strategic segmented suppliers including issue resolution for

Assurance of the integrity of all purchasing measures regarding policies, processes, tools and standards of BP the relevant categories

Responsible for ensuring the usage of approved contractual templates and expertise in contract law to implement the contract strategy

Observation of legal provisions and BP guidelines regarding safety, quality, finance and administration

Essentials;

Strong preference for experience in the Hydrogen / Low Carbon space

Experience in FMCG / Retail equipment and related construction and maintenance services

Shown experience of developing procurement strategies

Validated experience in procurement, demand planning, sourcing, and contracting with knowledge of the full value chain including purchasing/supply management

Excellent communication skills with a track record of building positive relationships and delivering outstanding customer happiness

Experience in collaborating with multiple teams and locations to drive common solutions and deliver a high-quality service.

A continuous improvement attitude, ability to solve problems, and a collaborative spirit with a steadfast focus on customer end-to-end efficiency and innovation.

Strong learning agility and ability to support a wide range of activities optimally

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



