Retail Assets Procurement Advisor

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



At bp we’re reimaging energy, and so could you. We are bringing all our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

We are now seeking a Retail Assets & Advanced Mobility Procurement Advisor to join the team in supporting our retail business. The Procurement Advisor will be responsible for designing and executing procurement activities for our retail site infrastructure.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

• Work with global procurement team to identify global opportunities whilst ensuring consistent local application through the category strategy within the business.

• Develop and influence value driven procurement strategies across the retail asset categories and drive the transformation of bp’s retail business.

• Develop knowledge of the retail business and strategy, key dynamics, clear view of supply market analysis and segmentation.

• Manage execution of contracting lifecycles.

• Influence a wide range of key stakeholders to achieve business outcomes

• Leverage new technologies via category strategies and robust relationships to build and manage performance.

• Strong commercial and business acumen to understand retail maintenance and construction, food service equipment and all related retail equipment.

• Demonstrated experience in practical and effective solutions to meeting business challenges.

• Strong influencing and networking skills to develop competitive project strategies

• Skilled application in category management (strategy and delivery), sourcing and contracting, supplier management and commercial negotiations

• Strong financial and market analytical skills

• Prior experience in Retail Asset management is strong desirable.

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows our values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach





Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.