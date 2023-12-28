Retail Assets Procurement Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Join our procurement team reporting to the global supply facing team for Retail Assets. Design and enable the regional execution of evolutionary strategies, based on supply market expertise and partnering on current and future business needs.Work with and provide leadership, consultative support and training, across procurement business integration teams, agile squads and sourcing teams to identify and steer the interconnected and dynamic supplier landscape. Develop and influence strategies across the retail asset categories and drive transformation for bp’s retail businesses through their execution. Remaining accountable for management of supply chain risks and value delivery back to the business.Excellence in life cycle delivery across: retail maintenance and construction, food service equipment and all related retail equipment to meet the complex and inter connected needs of our retail businesses.



Job Description:

Customer & products

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

Want to join the team? This means:

being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and multifaceted markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to improve integrated value

contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.

Key Accountabilities

Work with global procurement team to identify global opportunities whilst ensuring consistent local application through the category strategy within the business.

Develop and influence value driven procurement strategies across the retail asset categories and drive the transformation of bp’s retail business.

Develop knowledge of the retail business and strategy, key dynamics, clear view of supply market analysis and segmentation.

Handle execution of contracting lifecycles.

Influence a wide range of key partners to achieve business outcomes

Leverage new technologies via category strategies and robust relationships to build and lead performance.

Essential Education:

Tertiary qualification in commerce, supply chain or related discipline, or equivalent experience

MCIPS/ISM qualification desirable but not essential

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong performance bias and a passion (energy) to win in ‘Retail’

Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement

Proven ability to deliver stretching targets in a high-pressure environment

Highly skilled in procurement category management and supplier management

Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking

Highly competent in communication and influencing

Strong networker, able to actively seek opportunities to extend networks of useful contacts internally and externally

Desirable criteria

Experience in FMCG / Retail equipment and related engineering, construction and maintenance services

Experience negotiating and managing agreements

Demonstrated track record in line with our beliefs and ‘Who we are’

Ability to translate business strategy and knowledge of customer needs into strategic and operational category plans with clear targets and specific measures driving margin improvement and category growth

Ability to drive sustainability and technology innovation while meeting the business requirements in terms of meeting specifications, budgets, reliability and customer satisfaction

Additional Information

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and dynamic environment. We are strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



