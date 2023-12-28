Retail Assets Procurement Advisor

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Join our procurement team reporting to the global supply facing team for Retail Assets. Design and enable the regional execution of evolutionary strategies, based on supply market expertise and partnering on current and future business needs.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.
C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.
Want to join the team? This means:
being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and multifaceted markets
focusing on growth and development of customer offers
optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to improve integrated value
contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner
creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P
being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.
Key Accountabilities
Work with global procurement team to identify global opportunities whilst ensuring consistent local application through the category strategy within the business.
Develop and influence value driven procurement strategies across the retail asset categories and drive the transformation of bp’s retail business.
Develop knowledge of the retail business and strategy, key dynamics, clear view of supply market analysis and segmentation.
Handle execution of contracting lifecycles.
Influence a wide range of key partners to achieve business outcomes
Leverage new technologies via category strategies and robust relationships to build and lead performance.
Tertiary qualification in commerce, supply chain or related discipline, or equivalent experience
MCIPS/ISM qualification desirable but not essential
Strong performance bias and a passion (energy) to win in ‘Retail’
Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement
Proven ability to deliver stretching targets in a high-pressure environment
Highly skilled in procurement category management and supplier management
Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking
Highly competent in communication and influencing
Strong networker, able to actively seek opportunities to extend networks of useful contacts internally and externally
Experience in FMCG / Retail equipment and related engineering, construction and maintenance services
Experience negotiating and managing agreements
Demonstrated track record in line with our beliefs and ‘Who we are’
Ability to translate business strategy and knowledge of customer needs into strategic and operational category plans with clear targets and specific measures driving margin improvement and category growth
Ability to drive sustainability and technology innovation while meeting the business requirements in terms of meeting specifications, budgets, reliability and customer satisfaction
At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and dynamic environment. We are strengthened by diversity.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.