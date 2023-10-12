Retail Assets Procurement Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Join our Retail Assets procurement team and enable the crucial functioning of bp’s fuel stations and Castrol workshops estate across the globe. In this role, you will be responsible for the life cycle delivery of all physical infrastructure at our sites: design, construction, fit out, equipment and maintenance.



Job Description:

The Retail Assets procurement team must balance the sophisticated, interconnected and changing needs of the retail businesses. In this role you will craft and enable the regional execution of evolutionary strategies, based on supply market expertise and partnering on current and future business needs. You will identify and steer the interconnected and multifaceted supplier landscape through providing leadership, consultative support, and training across procurement business integration teams, agile squads and sourcing teams. Accountable for managing supply chain risk and value delivery, you will develop and influence strategies across the retail asset categories and drive transformation for bp’s retail businesses through their execution.

Accountabilities;

Stakeholder Management

Ability to have one eye on ‘global’ and one eye on ‘local’ – work

Ensure that category specific content are shared with the business interface organisation

Manage interface between category strategy development and implementation by the delivery organisation

Category Strategy and Implementation

Realise the business and procurement team strategies in the Retail Assets space through innovation and robust sourcing initiatives with focus on retail maintenance and construction, food service equipment and all related retail equipment

Develop knowledge of the retail business and strategy, the supply market and key dynamics

Analyse demand and supply market to prepare and deliver category and sourcing strategies

Sourcing and Supplier Management

Provide expertise for category

Assist in developing the sourcing framework in conjunction with the retail assets team and in line with agreed business and procurement category strategies

Ensure application of appropriate contractual terms for all supply contracts, in line with standard procurement processes

Leadership/Management

Individual contributor working with partners to ensure value delivery and risk mitigation for the Retail Assets category

Responsible for the Value Delivery in the assigned sub-category in line with overall regional plan targets

Support coordination of interests between a local, operative country perspective and an international, strategic sourcing perspective, demonstrating bp's scope and scale to the wider benefit of bp

Support to innovation and to the introduction of changes considering internal and external market challenges

HSSE, Ethics & Compliance, Risk & Contract Management

Assurance of the integrity of all purchasing measures in regards to policies, processes, tools and standards of BP

Ensure the implementation of new contracts and supplier management of change, including effective hand-over to local/country and business personnel

Responsible for ensuring the usage of approved contractual templates and expertise in contract law to implement the contract strategy

Assurance of the HSSE and OMS requirements for employees as well as suppliers

Essentials;

Strong performance bias and a passion to win

Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement

Proven track record to deliver stretching targets in a fast paced environment

Skilled in procurement category management and supplier management

Proficient in problem solving and open thinking

Competent in communication and influencing

Strong networker, able to actively seek opportunities to extend networks of useful contacts internally and externally

Observation of the bpCode of Conduct including a suitable monitoring of the suppliers' portfolio; role model and mentor for employees in the practical implementation of flawless ethical behavior

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.