Retail Assets Procurement Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Join our Retail Assets procurement team and enable the crucial functioning of bp’s fuel stations and Castrol workshops estate across the globe. In this role, you will be responsible for the life cycle delivery of all physical infrastructure at our sites: design, construction, fit out, equipment and maintenance.The Retail Assets procurement team must balance the sophisticated, interconnected and changing needs of the retail businesses. In this role you will craft and enable the regional execution of evolutionary strategies, based on supply market expertise and partnering on current and future business needs. You will identify and steer the interconnected and multifaceted supplier landscape through providing leadership, consultative support, and training across procurement business integration teams, agile squads and sourcing teams. Accountable for handling supply chain risk and value delivery, you will develop and influence strategies across the retail asset categories and drive transformation for bp’s retail businesses through their execution.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Partner Management

Ability to have one eye on ‘global’ and one eye on ‘local’ – work with global procurement counterparts as part of a global network to identify global opportunities whilst ensuring consistent local application through the category strategy within the business.

Ensure that category specific content (e.g. status updates, market insights etc.) are shared with the business interface organisation, and that the relevant business insights are fully reflected in category strategies and implementation as well as sourcing guides.

Manage interface between category strategy development and implementation by the delivery organisation, working in partnership with Category Excellence, Global Business Services, Business Interface and Business teams

Category Strategy and Implementation

Realise the business and procurement team strategies in the Retail Assets space through innovation and robust sourcing initiatives with focus on retail maintenance and construction, food service equipment and all related retail equipment.

Develop knowledge of the retail business and strategy, the supply market, key dynamics and latest thinking within the field, develop clear view of supply market analysis and segmentation.

Analyse demand and supply market to prepare and deliver category and sourcing strategies (ensuring alignment with business strategies) to deliver agreed financial targets.

Sourcing and Supplier Management

Provide expertise for category: develop an intimate knowledge of the retail business and strategy, the supply market, key dynamics and latest thinking within the field, develop clear view of supply market analysis and segmentation.

Assist in developing the sourcing framework in conjunction with the retail assets team and in line with agreed business and procurement category strategies. Deliver category sourcing and drive supplier negotiations.

Ensure application of appropriate contractual terms for all supply contracts, in line with standard procurement processes. Ensures that bp’s intellectual property is protected and that risks associated with cyber security, sustainability and supply chain are appropriately run contractually. Support business in compliance with contractual terms and management of contracts through application of performance tracking and monitoring processes, linking into strategic supplier management where appropriate.

Leadership/Management ​

Individual contributor working with partners to ensure value delivery and risk mitigation for the Retail Assets category.

Responsible for the Value Delivery in the assigned sub-category in line with overall regional plan targets.

Support coordination of interests between a local, operative country perspective and an international, strategic sourcing perspective, leveraging BP’s scope and scale to the wider benefit of BP.

Support to innovation and to the introduction of changes considering internal and external market challenges.

HSSE, Ethics & Compliance, Risk & Contract Management

Assurance of the integrity of all purchasing measures in regards to policies, processes, tools and standards of BP

Ensure the implementation of new contracts and supplier management of change, including effective hand-over to local/country and business personnel

Responsible for ensuring the usage of approved contractual templates and expertise in contract law to implement the contract strategy

Assurance of the HSSE and OMS requirements for employees as well as suppliers

Observation of the BP Code of Conduct including a suitable monitoring of the suppliers portfolio; role model and mentor for employees in the practical implementation of flawless ethical behavior

Essential Education:

Tertiary qualification in commerce, supply chain or related subject area, or equivalent experience

MCIPS/ISM qualification desirable but not essential

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong performance bias and a passion (energy) to win in ‘Retail’

Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement

Proven track record in delivering stretching targets in a fast paced environment

Skilled in procurement category management and supplier management

Proficient in problem solving and open thinking

Proficient in communication and influencing

Strong networker, able to actively seek opportunities to extend networks of useful contacts internally and externally

Desirable criteria

Experience in FMCG / Retail equipment, construction or maintenance services

Experience negotiating and managing agreements

Demonstrated track record in line with our beliefs and ‘Who we are’

Ability to translate business strategy and knowledge of customer needs into strategic and operational category plans with clear targets and specific measures driving margin improvement and category growth

Ability to drive sustainability and technology innovation while meeting the business requirements in terms of meeting specifications, budgets, reliability and customer satisfaction

Additional Information

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our outstanding discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.