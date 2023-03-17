Retail Assets & Advanced Mobility Procurement Advisor

Role Synopsis

Join our procurement team reporting to the global supply facing team for Retail Assets. Design and enable the regional execution of evolutionary strategies, based on supply market expertise and partnering on current and future business needs.



Work with and provide leadership, consultative support, and training, across procurement business integration teams, agile squads and sourcing teams to identify and steer the interconnected and dynamic supplier landscape. Develop and influence strategies across the retail asset categories and drive transformation for bp’s retail businesses through their execution. Remaining accountable for management of supply chain risks and value delivery back to the business.



Excellence in life cycle delivery across retail maintenance and construction, food service equipment and all related retail equipment to meet the complex and inter connected needs of our retail businesses.





Key Accountabilities

Ability to work with global procurement counterparts as part of a global network to identify global opportunities whilst ensuring consistent local application through the category strategy within the business.

Working with the business interface resources in the procurement organization to ensure consistency and alignment of messages.

Lead interface between category strategy development and implementation by the delivery organization, working in partnership with Category Excellence, Global Business Services, Business Interface and Business teams.

Realize the business and procurement team strategies in the Retail Assets space through robust sourcing and contracting initiatives.

Develop knowledge of the retail business and strategy, the supply market, key dynamics, and latest thinking within the field, develop clear view of supply market analysis and segmentation.

Oversee effective contract management, performance reporting, monitoring, and managing escaped spend where it occurs.

Analyze demand and supply market to prepare and deliver category and sourcing strategies (ensuring alignment with business strategies) to deliver agreed financial targets.

Create and analyze robust Market Intelligence and Supplier Monitoring.

Provide deep expertise for category.

Assist in developing the sourcing framework in conjunction with the retail assets team and in line with agreed business and procurement category strategies. Deliver category sourcing and drive supplier negotiations.

Ensure consistent application of supplier qualification and assurance processes, including Counterparty Due Diligence, Anti Money Laundering, Anti Bribery and Corruption, Cyber Security, and the Australian Modern Slavery Act.

Ensure application of appropriate contractual terms for all supply contracts, in line with standard procurement processes. Ensures that bp’s intellectual property is protected and that risks associated with cyber security, sustainability and supply chain are appropriately managed contractually. Support business in compliance with contractual terms and management of contracts through application of performance tracking and monitoring processes, linking into strategic supplier management where appropriate.

Champions supplier innovation with key business partners and leadership

Individual contributor working with senior partners to ensure value delivery and risk mitigation.

Responsible for the Value Delivery in the assigned Category in line with overall regional plan targets.

Support coordination of interests between a local, operative country perspective and an international, strategic sourcing perspective, using BP’s scope and scale to the wider benefit of BP.

Support to innovation and to the introduction of changes considering internal and external market challenges.

Assurance of the integrity of all purchasing measures in regard to policies, processes, tools and standards of BP

Ensure the implementation of new contracts and supplier management of change, including effective hand-over to local/country and business personnel.

Responsible for ensuring the usage of approved contractual templates and expertise in contract law to execute the contract strategy.