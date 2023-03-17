Retail Assets & Advanced Mobility Procurement Advisor

Role Synopsis
Join our procurement team reporting to the global supply facing team for Retail Assets. Design and enable the regional execution of evolutionary strategies, based on supply market expertise and partnering on current and future business needs.
Work with and provide leadership, consultative support, and training, across procurement business integration teams, agile squads and sourcing teams to identify and steer the interconnected and dynamic supplier landscape. Develop and influence strategies across the retail asset categories and drive transformation for bp’s retail businesses through their execution. Remaining accountable for management of supply chain risks and value delivery back to the business.
Excellence in life cycle delivery across retail maintenance and construction, food service equipment and all related retail equipment to meet the complex and inter connected needs of our retail businesses.
Key Accountabilities