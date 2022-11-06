Retail Assets & Advanced Mobility Procurement Analyst

Job summary

We are now seeking a Category Specialist to join the team in supporting our retail business. This is a 6-month fixed term role with the possibility for permanency. The perfect opportunity to join a large global organization.



About the role:

Develop value driven procurement strategies and mitigate risk

Build and strengthen supplier partnerships to promote market leverage.

Develop deployable, innovative, and concise contract strategies

Deploy strategies to leverage supply chain solutions.

Manage execution of contracting lifecycles.

Influence a diverse range of key state holders to achieve business outcomes

Partner with key stakeholders to create innovative sources of value.

Manage existing or potential conflicts at an individual, team and strategic level.

Leverage new technologies via category strategies and robust relationships to build and manage performance.

Develop and deploy business aligned category strategies to deliver a procurement innovative program.

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage and One Team. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.