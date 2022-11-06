Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Retail Assets &amp; Advanced Mobility Procurement Analyst

Retail Assets &amp; Advanced Mobility Procurement Analyst

Retail Assets & Advanced Mobility Procurement Analyst

  • Location Australia - Victoria - Melbourne
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142168BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We are now seeking a Category Specialist to join the team in supporting our retail business. This is a 6-month fixed term role with the possibility for permanency. The perfect opportunity to join a large global organization.

About the role:

  • Develop value driven procurement strategies and mitigate risk
  • Build and strengthen supplier partnerships to promote market leverage.
  • Develop deployable, innovative, and concise contract strategies
  • Deploy strategies to leverage supply chain solutions.
  • Manage execution of contracting lifecycles.
  • Influence a diverse range of key state holders to achieve business outcomes
  • Partner with key stakeholders to create innovative sources of value.
  • Manage existing or potential conflicts at an individual, team and strategic level.
  • Leverage new technologies via category strategies and robust relationships to build and manage performance.
  • Develop and deploy business aligned category strategies to deliver a procurement innovative program.

The benefits:
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage and One Team. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts
  • Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
  • Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

Apply Search all jobs at bp