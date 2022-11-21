Retail Business Advisor

Job summary

Responsible for managing and coordinating the activities of territories/sites to drive growth, volume and margin targets in retail operations, maximising overall productivity, and managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.

Key Responsibilities:

Act as a single point of contact for marketing and Operations support; own MSCO relationship; handle customer demands; influence and negotiate with MSCO Management to achieve desired outcome and execution for the business

Work closely with the MSCO to ensure the highest level of operation excellence is achieved and 100% in-stock and plan-o-gram compliance

Work with MSCO to drive the digital agenda

Lead all aspects of the Food Service program in conjunction with the MSCO to drive sales and ensure food safety compliance

Provide business consulting on convenience retail solutions to the MSCO to improve growth and profitability: understand and advise on business gaps and improvement plans; ensure MSCO understand and deliver against contractual responsibilities

Provide MSCO with upfront support for opening new ampm stores by liaising with construction, service providers, establish contacts with vendors, and provide store layouts, planograms, prices & site systems set up

Evaluate and consult on Category Management & General Merchandising practices and execution to provide for a consistent and improved customer experience leading to top and bottom-line growth

Provide MSCO with support and guidance on site systems and program execution

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience required

Minimum 5 years relevant business experience in marketing, retail, and/or sales.

Excellent sales, influencing and oral communication skills.

Strong leadership skills, with proven ability to lead, mentor, develop and empower to deliver outstanding performance.

Sound business planning and financial understanding with the proven track record of interpreting and analyzing financial information from performance reports and financial statements.

Experience in operating Company Owned Company Operated retail locations is a plus but not required.

The Retail Business Advisor (RBA) role provides convenience retail Advising to ARCO ampm Multi-Site Commission Operators (MSCO) in an assigned geographic area. We are looking for an RBA to cover the Sacramento area. Responsibilities including advising and assisting with Merchandising, Business/Financial, and Operational Performance to improve total site profitability! The Retail Business Advisor is a key role for the delivery of the ampm offer and serves as the go-to person for all marketing and operations field support.Additionally, the Retail Business Advisor will work closely with the MSCO to deliver accurate and timely site level accounting and banking information through the at site systems. The advising is done with face to face at site visits, monthly performance reviews and bi-monthly promotion meetings. The expectation is role will be in their markets 80% of their time.We are hiring for three RBA positions right now in the Northern Seattle, Southern Seattle, and San Francisco Bay areas. We will consider applicants in all relevant geographies.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!#LI-Remote#ROO