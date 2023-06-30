Retail Business Consultant

Job summary

The Retail Business Advisor (RBA) role provides convenience retail advising to ARCO ampm Multi-Site Commission Operators (MSCO) in an assigned geographic area. We are looking for an RBA to cover the Stockton/Sacramento, California area. Responsibilities including advising and assisting with Merchandising, Business/Financial, and Operational Performance to improve total site profitability! The Retail Business Advisor is a key role for the delivery of the ampm offer through a well-defined business advising relationship centered on the best retail business practices and serves as the go-to person for all marketing and operations field support. Additionally, the Retail Business Advisor will work closely with the MSCO to deliver accurate and timely site level accounting and banking information through the at site systems. The advising is done with face to face at site visits, monthly performance reviews and bi-monthly promotion meetings. The expectation is role will be in their markets 80% of their time

Act as a single point of contact for marketing and Operations support; own MSCO relationship; manage customer demands; influence and negotiate with MSCO Management to achieve desired outcome and execution for the business.

Work closely with the MSCO to ensure the highest level of operation excellence is achieved and 100% in-stock and planogram compliance.

Work with MSCO to drive the digital agenda

Oversee the Food Service program in conjunction with the MSCO to drive sales and ensure food safety compliance

Provide business consulting on convenience retail solutions to the MSCO to improve growth and profitability: understand and advise on business gaps and improvement plans; ensure MSCO understand and deliver against contractual responsibilities

Provide MSCO with upfront support for opening new ampm stores by liaising with construction, service providers, establish contacts with vendors, and provide store layouts, planograms, prices & site systems set up

Evaluate and consult on Category Management & General Merchandising practices and execution to provide for a consistent and improved customer experience leading to top and bottom-line growth

Provide MSCO with support and guidance on site systems and program execution

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience required

Minimum 5 years relevant business experience in marketing, retail, and/or sales.

Excellent sales, influencing and oral communication skills.

Strong leadership skills, with proven ability to lead, mentor, develop and empower to deliver outstanding performance.

Resourceful application of Microsoft Office products (Excel, Outlook, Word, PowerPoint).

Sound business planning and financial understanding with the proven track record of interpreting and analyzing financial information from performance reports and financial statements.

Experience in operating Company Owned Company Operated multi-unit retail locations is a plus but not required.

​Considering Joining bp?At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more! ​



Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is fully remote



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.