Retail Business Manager

Job summary

It’s an exciting period of growth and opportunity at BP, as we continue to lead the evolution of convenience in Auckland. Surprising and delighting our customers, both loyal and new, motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries, introducing new offers to market and innovative technology. We’re ready to take it to the next level and we hope you’ll be the game changer to lead the way!



We have a Business Manager role vacant reporting to the Retail Operations Manager. Business Managers are accountable for the delivery of safety, financial and operational performance targets across a network of approx 12-14 stores, leading a team of site staff and providing leadership across the region. The role is accountable for establishing a culture of operational excellence and continuous improvement, coaching teams for success and developing staff for business succession planning.





Key deliverables of the role include:

Drive safe and reliable operations across your patch

Lead and motivate the team, consciously driving and embedding our customer focused culture throughout the business

Drive the performance of the business by identifying opportunities, threats and points of difference at store, area and regional level

Act as centre of expertise on retail matters in your region

Display a genuine care for your people through evidence of understanding the HSSE and OHS practices and an ability to drive a safety culture

Demonstrable experience developing tactics to drive business results, including financial capability

Ability to communicate in a way that engenders consensus, gains commitment, inspires and motivates others

Proven ability to coach, lead, develop and motivate a team to deliver outstanding performance

Capability to manage multiple projects in a fast and changing environment

Collaborative and relationship driven with a positive, tenacious and resilient approach.

To be successful in this role you will bring significant experience leading a multi-site Retail business. You will be highly commercial with the leadership qualities to influence and drive change. Most importantly, you’ll be truly passionate about customer and employee experience.Other important requirements of the Business Manager role include:It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!