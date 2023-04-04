Retail Business Manager (Eastern Cape)

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

The Retail Business Manager has the overall accountability for the full P&L of their respective network within a defined geography comprising of Company owned and dealer/franchise operated sites. This means being an active P&L driver, implementing commercial plans to increase fuel and convenience revenue. They will own and develop the area strategy in line with the business performance plan and in accordance to HSSE, legislative and operating standards.



Education & Experience Required:



Education

A Bachelor’s degree.

A qualification in Business, Marketing and/or Sales

Experience

Minimum of 4 years of working experience within a sales environment. Previous retail experience desirable. Some critical requirements desirous in this role

Proven ability to lead, coach and motivate others to deliver outstanding performance

Sound financial awareness with ability to interpret financial and key performance indicators into clear actions to deliver performance improvement

Self-motivated and performance driven with a passion for retailing excellence

Successful track record of results & goal achievements, improving year on year performances

The ability to work under pressure and handle challenging situations and always striving to do the right thing

Excellent communication and people skills – being able to mentor and coach site staff to drive sales and ensure best in class execution

Ability to understand contents of legal contract and basic interpretation thereof

Skills & Competencies

Strong influencing and networking skills

Strong analytical capability, commercial acumen and high attention to detail

Key Accountabilities:

Spend 80% of the time interacting with business partners and provide leadership to increase sales and deliver financial business plan.

Monitor key performance indicators and performance trends and take appropriate actions to address issues to optimise the business and deliver best in class customer service.

Ensures that the Operator understands and delivers against their contractual obligations and execute the offer and operating standards as prescribed and taking appropriate action if contractual breaches exist.

Provide coaching to the dealer and staff to take action and achieve both operational excellence and business results. Show courage to hold themselves and others accountable for non-delivery. Management of unusual events to keep area operating to plan and standard.

Review store environments and key business indicators within the area to identify problems, concerns and opportunities.

Deliver Operational excellence across all stores by addressing weakness or opportunities. Enable full compliance with legislation and company policies and procedures and to deliver and maintain consistent operating and merchandising standards.

Transparent and purpose driven planning for site visits. Site visits to be priority based with frequency determined on needs.

Quarterly meetings held with territory to ensure alignment. Notes and minutes of site and quarterly meetings to be available upon request.

Build strong relations based on trust and honest discussion with site and support teams.

Participating through providing input into network Development opportunities.

One of the key performance indicators is aligning the project activity sets with demand forecasting.

Utilise existing tools and reports (eg. SoC, MPF, Power BI, MM scores, other standard reports) to communicate effectively and accurately during site visits.

