Retail Business Manager

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

It’s an exciting period of growth and opportunity at BP, as we continue to lead the evolution of convenience in Auckland and Waikato. Surprising and delighting our customers, both loyal and new, motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries, introducing new offers to market and innovative technology. We’re ready to take it to the next level and we hope you’ll be the game changer to lead the way!

We have a Business Manager role vacant reporting to the Retail Operations Manager. Business Managers are accountable for the delivery of safety, financial and operational performance targets across a network of approx 12-14 stores, leading a team of site staff and providing leadership across the region. The role is accountable for establishing a culture of operational excellence and continuous improvement, coaching teams for success and developing staff for business succession planning.

Key deliverables of the role include:

Drive safe and reliable operations across your patch

Lead and motivate the team, consciously driving and embedding our customer focused culture throughout the business

Drive the performance of the business by identifying opportunities, threats and points of difference at store, area and regional level

Act as centre of expertise on retail matters in your region.

To be successful in this role you will bring significant experience leading a multi-site Retail business. You will be highly commercial with the leadership qualities to influence and drive change. Most importantly, you’ll be truly passionate about customer and employee experience.



Other important requirements of the Business Manager role include:

Display a genuine care for your people through evidence of understanding the HSSE and OHS practices and an ability to drive a safety culture

Demonstrable experience developing tactics to drive business results, including financial capability

Ability to communicate in a way that engenders consensus, gains commitment, inspires and motivates others

Proven ability to coach, lead, develop and motivate a team to deliver outstanding performance

Capability to manage multiple projects in a fast and changing environment

Collaborative and relationship driven with a positive, tenacious and resilient approach.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



