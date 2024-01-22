Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing and coordinating the activities of territories/sites to drive growth, volume and margin targets in retail operations, maximising overall productivity, and managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

We are looking for a Retail Business Manager to join our Retail Operations team. This role will be responsible for managing and coordinating the activities of territories/sites to drive growth, volume and margin targets in retail operations, maximising overall productivity, and managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.

What can you expect in this role:

Ensure execution of bp processes, procedures and innovative programs into territory to develop safety culture

Improve key safety lagging indicators through enhancing the safety and risk culture at store and role modelling these behaviours

Empowering employees/team to achieve zero harm through curious and collaborative workings

Implement the retail strategy & agreed customer offer in partnership with support teams

Provide engaging and authentic leadership of employees, including mentoring and developing teams ~150 employees

Manage the territory to an agreed set of sales and cost KPI’s

Develop productive and professional relationships with support teams to ensure disciplined focus on the overall objectives.

Front-line focus on retail site performance (CX, people, culture, risk & financial).

Achieve the annual / monthly plans for C-Store and Food sales, identifying, implementing & escalating growth opportunities to further enhance performance

Complete store level performance meetings with all stores that inspire and drive continuous improvement

Support and deliver projects within the region, such as partnership rollouts and innovation

What we would like to see you bring:

Qualification in Marketing, Business, CX or other experience in delivering in retail & customer facing roles

Demonstrated experience in retail operations, (including across different industries that bring different perspectives)

Demonstrated experience in organisations that are digitally savvy and future focussed

Nurturing, building people connection and trust, inspiring teams around them to deliver great performance

Ability to adapt, respond with agility and demonstrate resilience and determination

Build rapport with internal and external stakeholders to achieve common goals

Data driven and ability to interpret financial results to improve performance

Understands and practices risk management and people safety to ensure safety is our number 1 priority

Growth and commercial mindset

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.