Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing and coordinating the activities of territories/sites to drive growth, volume and margin targets in retail operations, maximising overall productivity, and managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

Job description:

We have a Retail Business Manager position reporting to the Retail Operations Manager. Business Managers are accountable for the delivery of safety, financial and operational performance targets across a network of approx 12-14 stores, leading a team of site staff and providing leadership across the region. The role is accountable for establishing a culture of operational excellence and continuous improvement, coaching teams for success and developing staff for business succession planning.

What we offer:

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

– Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + Kiwisaver

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

In this role you will be:

Driving safe and reliable operations across your patch

Lead and empower the team, consciously driving and embedding our customer focused culture throughout the business

Drive the performance of the business by finding opportunities, threats and points of difference at store, area and regional level

Act as centre of expertise on retail matters in your region.

What will you need to be successful:

Demonstrated experience leading a multi-site Retail business.

You will be highly commercial with the leadership skills to influence and inspire change. Most importantly, you’ll be truly passionate about customer and employee experience.

Display a genuine care for your people through evidence of understanding the HSSE and OHS practices and an ability to drive a safety culture

Demonstrable experience developing tactics to drive business results, including financial capability

Ability to communicate in a way that engenders consensus, gains commitment, inspires and motivates others

Proven ability to coach, lead, develop and motivate a team to deliver outstanding performance

Capability to manage multiple projects in a fast and changing environment

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.