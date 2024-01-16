Entity:Customers & Products
Responsible for managing and coordinating the activities of territories/sites to drive growth, volume and margin targets in retail operations, maximising overall productivity, and managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.
We have a Retail Business Manager position reporting to the Retail Operations Manager. Business Managers are accountable for the delivery of safety, financial and operational performance targets across a network of approx 12-14 stores, leading a team of site staff and providing leadership across the region. The role is accountable for establishing a culture of operational excellence and continuous improvement, coaching teams for success and developing staff for business succession planning.
To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.