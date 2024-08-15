Job summary

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Title: Retail Business Manager NZ

Grade: H

Location: Waikato/Bay of Plenty, NZ

About the opportunity

It’s an exciting period of growth and opportunity at bp, as we continue to lead the evolution of convenience in ANZ. Surprising and delighting our customers, both loyal and new, motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries, introducing new offers to market and innovative technology. We’re ready to take it to the next level and we hope you’ll be the game changer to lead the way!

Role Overview

The Retail Business Manager positions support sites across Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Hawkes Bay Region reporting to the Senior Business Manager. While the role will require travel, we are flexible on base location within NZ. Our Business Managers are accountable for the delivery of safety, financial and operational performance targets across a network of approx. 11-13 stores, leading a team of site staff and providing leadership across the region. The role is accountable for establishing a culture of operational excellence and continuous improvement, coaching teams for success and developing staff for business succession planning.

Key deliverables of the role include:

Drive safe and reliable operations across your patch.

Lead and motivate the team, consciously driving and embedding our customer focused culture throughout the business.

Drive the performance of the business by identifying opportunities, threats and points of difference at store, area and regional level.

Act as centre of expertise on retail matters in your region.

About you

To be successful in this role you will bring significant experience leading a multi-site Retail business. You will be highly commercial with the leadership qualities to influence and drive change. Most importantly, you’ll be truly passionate about customer and employee experience. Other important requirements of the Business Manager role include:

5+ years of experience managing retail operations.

Display a genuine care for your people through evidence of understanding the HSSE and OHS practices and an ability to drive a safety culture.

Demonstrable experience developing tactics to drive business results, including financial capability.

Ability to communicate in a way that engenders consensus, gains commitment, inspires and motivates others.

Proven ability to coach, lead, develop and motivate a team to deliver outstanding performance.

Capability to manage multiple projects in a fast and changing environment.

Collaborative and relationship driven with a positive, tenacious and resilient approach.

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Māori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.