Retail Business Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key Accountabilities

Track customer experiences across online and offline channels, devices, and touchpoints

Collaborate with IT developers, as well as the production, marketing, and sales teams to enhance customer services and brand awareness.

Facilitate employee capabilities assessment and training interventions

Facilitate Dealer Scorecard and employee incentive programme management

Identify customer needs, respond to customer queries, and collaborate with internal departments to optimize customer services and brand awareness

Aligning customer experience strategies with marketing initiatives as well as informing customers about new product features and functionalities

Identifying customer needs and taking proactive steps to maintain positive experiences

Responding to customer queries in a timely and effective manner, via phone, email, social media, or chat applications

Analysing customer feedback on product ranges and new releases, as well as preparing reports

Performing product tests, evaluating after-sales and support services, and facilitating improvements.

Create and drive a customer service programes that will deliver an exceptional service on site while driving a healthy competition amongst employees nationally. Foster an environment where everyone knows their health and safety is a top priority and where everyone actively participates in ensuring the health and safety of each other and our customers

Education and Experience

A bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in marketing, communications, advertising, business management, or in a related field preferred

At least 3 years' experience as a customer experience specialist, or a similar customer support role

Solid knowlege of online customer engagement platforms and channels

Experience leading others

Extensive experience in gathering and interpreting customer experience information

Solid knowledge of online customer engagement platforms and channels

Ability to exercise good business acumen and systemic thinking that supports meaningful decision

Ability to prioritize, plan and implement while being agile

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.