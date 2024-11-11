Retail Category Specialist - Car Wash

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

The Category Specialist- Car Wash is responsible for developing and implementing category strategy and business recommendations for car wash. Involving but not limited to negotiating service/purchase contracts to deliver the best value solutions and achieving daily sales objectives through promotional and operational trade disciplines. While understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes to deliver against the category plan.

Requires a collaborative skillset to facilitate category objectives and strategies cross functionally thru various department collaborator, as well as an external vendor community. Ensuring that the appropriate information is transferred accurately and effectively to achieve corrective outcomes.

As a member of the BPX Category Team, support the operations (store) teams in delivering services and managing relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Ensure that BP and Category standards, processes and operating systems, and any additional local requirements, are implemented in all Car Wash activities.

Foundational understanding and experience of driving category management plans, including contracting and the implementation of short and long-term agreements, and managing car wash activities in a safe and effective manner.

Build and manage relationships with suppliers, driving continuous improvement, improving safety performance and reducing operational risk.

Supports regular performance reviews with team members and suppliers to measure supplier performance, and develop plans to address performance issues. Identifies and manages disputes between team members and suppliers relating to service delivery.

Accountable for working with the Business Units and suppliers to deliver value contributions that have direct impact on car wash operations.

University degree in Procurement/Supply Chain, Business, Marketing or similar field or equivalent.

High school diploma with 8 years of additional relevant experience will be considered in lieu of a college degree.

Strong analytical and oral/written communication skills, in particular the ability to be influential and drive a category strategy with internal partners, and to negotiate with suppliers at Account Representative/Manager level.

Strong project management skills.

Working knowledge of systems such as Open Invoice, Ariba and SAP and software tools such as Excel, Access, etc.

Demonstrated ability to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies, across organizational boundaries and levels within BP and with suppliers.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



