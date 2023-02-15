Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



The Retail Construction Manager- Midwest manages and coordinates new store construction, remodeling, and other capital projects from preliminary planning and scheduling through final construction, ensuring on-time completion and within project budget guidelines and quality of execution. Champions process for bringing value-add technologies and services for ground-up development and construction improvements, and other capital expenditure projects. Assist with the development of construction standards and practices that provide best long-term protection of our investment assets and best value to our stakeholders. Develop and expect a culture of safety from your team, General Contractors, Sub-Contractors and suppliers.



Job Duties and Responsibilities:

Collaborates with internal customers, vendors, consultants, and general contractors on new store and major remodeling construction projects. Ensures contractor compliance of our technical design, construction standards and practices, safety, overall coordination, adherence to construction schedules, quality control and project deliverables. Ensures project drawings and specifications are compatible and accurate.

Evaluates the construction/improvement options and continually strive for cost-effective process improvements and timely completion of assigned work task. Develop and implement construction management practices that achieve the goals and objectives of our stakeholders with an emphasis on project time, cost, and quality.

Accountable for implementing BP HSSE standards (including CoW and OMS) in order to minimize risks to people and the environment and to maintain BP's integrity and value. This is related to both internal and external staff (contractors and subcontractors).

Collaborates with vendors, engineers, consultants and general contractors through competitive bid and (with VP approval) negotiation to optimize value/pricing for assigned projects. Regular review of construction practices, engineering, architectural drawings and specifications to determine best value, best practices and ensure compliance with plans and specifications.

Prepare Construction Contracts and Change Orders for execution. Ensure timely responses to Requests for Information (RFI's), Proposal Requests (PR's), Construction Change Directives (CCD's), and Change Orders by responsible parties.

Monitors progress of construction work task completions against project schedule timelines with an emphasis on safety and quality assurance. Requires clear communications to all stakeholders.

Responsible for coordination of all necessary permits, licenses, inspections, directing and monitoring compliance with all local, state & federal codes and regulations.

Monitor actual construction cost against budgeted cost to avoid project overruns. Review and approves Construction Documents, GC prequalification, and bid results. Makes recommendations for appropriate design changes and revisions to the design team to improve all store prototypes .

Responsible to mentor, train, and develop the skills of all direct reports to ensure our Construction Managers meet the expectations of their roles. Identify development opportunities via training classes or personal coaching.

Other duties may be assigned as is considered reasonable and necessary

Education

Bachelor's degree in Construction Management or related field preferred.

PMI Accreditation desired

Experience

8-10 years experience in new construction work project experience with the construction industry.

Knowledge and Skills

Advanced knowledge and understanding of construction contracts, plans, designs, specifications, international building codes, construction methods, material and regulations.

Knowledge of Building Codes and Compliance, ADA, TAS, EPA, Water Quality, Architectural Barriers, Asbestos Laws, Federal, State, and Local Regulations.

Must be a self-starter, service oriented, and be a team player with a willingness to support other team members either directly or indirectly in whatever capacity is necessary for the growth and success of the ROO.

Ability to establish a good working relationship a variety of individuals, both internal and external.

Ability to analyze, gather and interpret data.

Excellent time management, communication, and organizational skills.

Ability to manage multiple projects at one time.

Equipment/Special Expertise

Proficient with software programs for job costing, scheduling, Adobe Illustrator, and Microsoft Office software required.

Other Considerations

The position requires about 30% travel.

Must have a valid driver's license.

