The Retail Data Analyst will fulfil technical, analytical and reporting tasks in support of BP’s West Coast Retail business. The Retail Data Analyst will support the Category Management team and the BP Operations team by providing monthly reports to show performance. The Retail Data Analyst role is responsible for managing the royalty settlements process and 3rd party data extracts.
Location: This position will need to report to either our office in Louisville, KY or La Palma CA three days per week.
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!