Job summary

About the Role:

The Retail Data Analyst will fulfil technical, analytical and reporting tasks in support of BP’s West Coast Retail business. The Retail Data Analyst will support the Category Management team and the BP Operations team by providing monthly reports to show performance. The Retail Data Analyst role is responsible for managing the royalty settlements process and 3rd party data extracts.



Location: This position will need to report to either our office in Louisville, KY or La Palma CA three days per week.

Key Responsibilities:

Accountable for monthly reports for the Franchisee and Operations teams, such as Consolidated Statement on portal, detail Manufacturing Rebates based on Scan and Purchase data, and Site Disqualification notifications.

Accountable for providing data consumed for Tableau reports to provide Category Management, Fuel Analytics, COCO Operations, Cashier Audit, Price book analytics, Site operations including P&L and Royalty & Rebate calculations.

Accountable for providing Manufacturing rebates based on Scan at site/promotion level each month to Category team.

Accountable for providing Sales Subject to Royalties to Finance team.

Accountable for COFO Tobacco Incentive program.

Accountable for managing the process of collecting ATM commissions data and stand-alone lotto/lottery machine data collections from various sources.

Accountable for management of articles not subject to royalties and promotional period within the PRX and WRX system.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent work experience

At least 5 years of sales and/or marketing analytical experience with progressive steps of complexity and responsibility.

Key decision making authority related to process alignment and standardization of processes.

Meeting reporting deadlines and ensuring data integrity due to financial impacts

Outstanding analytical & problem-solving skills, ability to find and manipulate complex data from a number of different accounting systems, dissect opportunities and identify insights.

Ability to multi-task, deal proactively with multiple deadlines and shifting priorities in a deadline driven, fast paced environment.

Strong communication skills and ability to disseminate relevant information.

Creative thinker and problem solver.

Sophisticated knowledge and usage of programs and systems such as Microsoft Access (data manipulation and validation), Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Familiarity with SAP, AWS and Strong Power BI Skills.

Advocate for standard continuous improvement tools such as A3 dashboards across the team and mentor individuals to improve their continuous improvement skills.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!