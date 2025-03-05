Job summary

Finance



Retail Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and chip in to what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Retail Data Analyst

Role Purpose

The RDA will fulfil technical, analytical and reporting tasks in support of BP’s West Coast ampm Retail business. The RDA role is responsible for leading the royalty settlements process and associated 3rd party extracts. Will work multi-functionally with BP’s Category Management, Finance, Technology, Price Book, and GBS teams to run reporting & billing calculations related to scan rebates and dedication promotions. You will ensure that the monthly consolidated business statement is accurate and published timely.

Key Accountabilities

Review and set-up of new vendors in BP systems for rebate billing purposes.

Oversight and final reporting of the disqualification site list for sites not following ampm guidelines.

Engage with Collaborators to set up review of the payments made and create a report and dashboard to have a view of the payments

Identify trends and deficiencies for process work redundancies and improve efficiency

Setup review with customers to resolve queries and discrepancies

Act as a domain guide of process delivering knowledge and insight to continuously improve process

Monthly reformatting of the ampm site list for the GBS (BP Global Business Services) to process tobacco payouts.

Coordination of site ATM commission reporting from various sources, aggregation of data into a single monthly report, and supplying the final report to the BP technology team for sales/royalty fee adjustment.

Work closely with the Order Fulfillment team to assist in Order to Cash workflow

Monthly calculation of site eligibility for the COFO (Company Owned Franchise Operated) incentive/royalty reduction program.

Review of bi-monthly promotional rates and deals with the Price Book team to verify accuracy.

Weekly review and verification of scan rebate system reporting accuracy and coordination of any needed corrections with the BP Technology team.

Monthly scan rebate and loyalty validation with the BP Category Management team to verify accuracy and resolve billing source (i.e., vendor or BP ad fund).

Review, verify for completeness, and maintain monthly manufacturer rebate billing file.

Pull and/or prepare monthly scan and dedication supporting data for vendor billing by GBS.

Prepare monthly Other Payments File for payment of rebates and/or other marketing funds to Marathon.

Prepare monthly item/site level scan reporting for MSCO/COCO (BP owned) ampm sites. Format and send to BP Finance for accounting application.

Download, reformat, and upload net sales, tobacco & scan transactional level promotion detail into SAP monthly.

Provide weekly transactional sales data for all tobacco products to Altria and RJR in a format designated by each supplier.

Processing of the weekly open items report to track paid/unpai

Education and Experience

Overall 8 to 10 years of experience and At least 3 years of Retail sales or marketing analytical experience.

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

• The ability to find and manipulate sophisticated data from several different reporting systems, identify/fix

irregularities or errors, and provide insights.

Collaborator engagement and incident management

• Good communication skills and ability to disseminate relevant information.

• Calendar focused, meeting reporting timelines and ensuring data integrity.

• Someone who looks for process standardization and simplification.

• A self-starter and autonomous worker.

• Creative approach and problem solver.

• Intermediate to advanced knowledge and usage of Excel (Xlookup (preferred) or VLOOKUP, understanding of

pivot tables, VBA (basic-intermediate), power query/pivot.

• Intermediate experience with SAP and AWS (Data Warehouse).

• Intermediate to advanced Power BI skills.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

