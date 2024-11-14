This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the role:

The Retail Data Manager position is a leadership role that will fulfill a critical need by providing actionable insights to management. The role leads our category management and merchandising analysis for our convenience brands and allocates resources to support convenience store related programs and offers. The role requires strong relationship building and will have leadership responsibility for all category management and merchandising related test analysis and case development to all areas of the business including but not limited to Marketing, Operations, Fuel, Store Development, IT, and Finance. In addition, this position is responsible for identifying and vetting new analytic solutions to employ in the department. The position will hold accountability for capability development of team members related to Test & Learn software as well as our internal data resources in AWS and MSSQL Server data lakes. This role provides guidance on solving data challenges and analytic approaches to high value analysis across the business.

The Retail Data Manager will also have direct line management accountability of a team of data analysts, which will include setting day-to-day tasks, performance management and professional development of this individual.

What you will deliver!

Strategic Analysis in Test and Learn Application

o Advise and run the category management test analysis and pipeline across the data and analytics team.

o Own the analysis of the convenience store programs and offers and make recommendations to optimize offers to guests that grow gross profits and transactions.

o Be responsible for the weekly category management analytic reviews with internal customers and 3rd party data partners.

o Maintain data validation and new software applications for the Data and Analytics department.

o Train analysts on test and learn software and review test analysis for marketing, operations, fuel, and capital projects.

o Provide return on investment analysis for any convenience store products and offers.

Case Development / Test Planning & Design:

o Providing data support for optimizing all sales/transaction/profit generating category activity and marketing campaigns. Including Pricing, Promotions, Merchandising, Advertising Guest Segmentations, Capital Requests

o Partnering with category management and loyalty team to design test propositions, set expectations and prioritize opportunities; organize test propositions into a calendar to effectively document and communicate plans/actions to leadership.

o Working with category management team as they work with vendors to rationalize actions and opportunities to grow total transactions and margin dollars.

Performance Tracking / Test Analysis / Reporting

o Analyzing metrics and attributes to identify cause-effect relationships between actions and financial outcomes through proper test vs. control analysis.

o Leading guest level segmentation, positioning exercises, targeting as required.

o Building dashboards with visuals for key performance indicators.

o Providing daily snapshot and ad hoc reporting to supervise program performance.

o Developing new sources of data to better measure and itemize the performance of loyalty strategies and tactics.

Forecasting & Budgeting

o Work closely with the category management team to produce the annual budget with itemized strategies and tactics for financial performance.

o Participate in building board presentations as well as any other forecasting required by the category management or leadership team.

Management

o Recruit, train, and lead junior analysts to support responsibilities outlined above. Supply to the recruiting aids and assessment forms.

o Provide prioritization and structured alignment meetings between internal customers and junior analysts.

o Conduct annual reviews / performance evaluations and continue to refine job description and development goals for direct reports.

General Responsibilities

• Getting Information — Observing, receiving, and otherwise obtaining information from all relevant sources.

• Analyzing Data or Information — Identifying the underlying principles, reasons, or facts of information by breaking down information or data into separate parts.

 Providing valuable analyses to departmental groups and committees (including finance, real estate, marketing, fuel procurement, and construction) for presentation.

• Organizing, Planning, and Prioritizing Work — Developing specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and accomplish your work.

 Self starting projects while generating workable and realistic deadlines to improve the productivity of projects to produce tangible ($) results.

• Communicating with Supervisors & Peers — Providing information to supervisors and co-workers, by telephone, in written form, e-mail, or in person.

 Gathering, collaborating, and sharing information in a timely manner with the management team to progress the goals of the organization. Respecting the parameters of each individual own time constraints and responsibilities.

• Establishing and Maintaining Interpersonal Relationships — Developing constructive and collaborative working collaborations, and maintaining them over time.

 Spending time to align personal and professional development with guides in all areas of the business. Collectively giving and recognizing the achievements and successes of others

Experience and qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience or higher

5+ years direct experience in retail, QSR or analytics related field

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Able to handle multiple projects

Strong interpersonal and time-management skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, PowerBI, SQL (Google Analytics a plus)

Proficient in business intelligence tools, software, and dashboards (MasterCard/APT Test & Learn proficiency preferred)

Physical and Mental Skills and/or Abilities :

• Statistical & Spreadsheet Proficiency — Using computers and computer systems to evaluate and process information, enter data and set up functions/queries.

• Problem Sensitivity — The ability to tell when something is wrong or is likely to go wrong. It does not involve solving the problem, only recognizing there is a problem.

• Critical Thinking — Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

• Active Learning — Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.

• Deductive Reasoning — The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.

• Inductive Reasoning — The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).

• Writing & Speaking — Communicating effectively in writing as appropriate for the needs of the audience. Talking with others to convey information efficiently.

You will work with

Retail data and analytics team members - peer and line manager interactions; sharing knowledge; collaboration

Loyalty and Category Managers -primary interface providing analytics, insights, and financial forecasting/impact for c-store promotions and offers

Marketing Leadership - communicate findings and insights; take direction on analysis required

Finance - provide financial forecasting and tactics to improve performance as requested; support budget process as needed

Planning and Performance - provide business performance insights in areas of expertise, identifying and suggesting areas of improvement

Technology team - as data issues are identified or as new data pipelines/feeds/architecture are required, communicate these needs to the technology team

Data analytics leadership - communicate findings and insights; present opportunities for improvement / optimization to be prioritized



