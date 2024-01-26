Job summary

The ROO is a bp retail organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.This role will assist with managing the various store templates for both brands, brand standards and project communication for 1200+ retail locations throughout the United States. The Retail Format Merchandise Advisor networks with A&E firms, General Contractors, Asset & Design teams to deliver concise and executable programs that grow both sales and profits for both franchisees and corporate owned stores. They will provide cohesive leadership to maintain cross functional relationships crucial to the success of the organization.



Develop store specific data driven layouts for both franchisee and corporate owned sites.

Create merchandise store layouts using industry standards, business rules, C-Store shopper insights and analytics to ensure the most effective space allocation and product placement.

Deliver franchise value and best in class merchandising layouts, planograms and support.

Support in-store exception planning and floorplan management for atypical sites.

Coordinate store format innovation pilot/projects activity.

Utilize JDA Floor Planning, Category Knowledge Database, and Open Access applications.

Drive improvements, efficiency, and expertise in JDA Software reporting and processes.

Analyze current formats and make recommendations to optimize space, improve functionality (guest experience as well as store operations) and financial performance.

Ensure that all floorplans are created and maintained in a timely manner for producing orders, tags, communication.

Prepare merchandise communication documents that are communicated via the web for field operations implementation. Respond and offer support to inquiries.

Address deficiencies that arise from resets or field projects in a timely manner.

Manages a variety of special projects that are tasked.

Bachelor’s Degree in business related field and/or a minimum of 3+ years of experience in merchandising space management.

Experience with JDA Intactix Suite preferred including:

o Floor Planning

o Category Knowledge Database

o Open Access

General Knowledge with Auto Cad software

•Strong Analytical and problem-solving skills.

•Ability to work with a high sense of urgency and strong attention to detail.

•Proficient in data manipulation and MS Excel and MC Access

•Excellent communication and collaboration skills ​

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.