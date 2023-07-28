Retail Growth Commercial Analyst

Job summary

Location : The role is classified as International Location Independent, the preferred locations are countries within Europe.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Location : The role is classified as International Location Independent, the preferred locations are countries within Europe.



Job Description:

About the role:

As a member of the Convenience Retail Growth Team, you will be responsible for providing the Retail Growth programme team with the right customer and financial analytics and insights to help drive decision making.

The Convenience Retail Growth programme has been set-up to define and manage the retail growth plan for Europe, which aims to deliver our overall target of doubling Convenience Gross Margin by 2030. The Convenience Retail Growth team is an exciting new team in the process of being set up, and will contain experts from across the business e.g. Offer Development, Opex, Marketing, etc. The team will report to the Convenience Trading VP for Europe.



This role will support the programme team by analysing both internal and external data, insights, and market-trends to ensure deep understanding of key initiatives within the retail growth programme plan. This role should enable value creation through data. From developing a better understanding of potential opportunities within specific markets, through to assessing performance of the existing business and identifying gaps.

Note: This role will require travel. It is not yet known how much. The majority of work will be done virtually, but the person in this role needs to be mobile. For example, there will be times where visiting certain markets for 1 week at time is required to enable market assessments.

What you’ll be supporting:



• Ensure that all decision-making is driven by the right commercial and strategic data and insights

• Collate, analyse and present insight for key stakeholders while presenting data within a number of formats and sources

• Build models and run scenarios to support revenue growth and maximise commercial potential of initiative

• Provide financial evaluation of initiatives – quantify benefits and costs

• Support FM development, providing data to finance teams to ensure that strong data-backed assumptions inform ROI discussions

• Develop dashboards/reporting to measure the performance of specific initiatives

• Challenge and support the thinking of the team – including the regular sharing of insights and opportunities

• Work together with wider business stakeholders to ensure all data and insight is considered and understood (i.e. marketing, strategy, PPM, global insights, operations)

• Build, manage and maintain insight-led external relationships (including, but not exclusive to, IGD, Neilson, CTP)



Your experience might include:



• Proven ability in analysing data and insight to drive positive change and enhanced performance outputs essential

• Ability to work virtually with multiple stakeholders essential

• Commercial and/or business case development experience essential

• Experience working in a trading environment preferred

• Experience working within a fast-paced retail business desirable

• Operations and/or supply chain experience a nice to have.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.