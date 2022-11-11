Job summary

The Retail Health & Safety (H&S) Specialist is a member of the Operations HSSE Team responsible to deliver on a variety of programs in support of HSSE and OMS. The role will be responsible for personal safety and operational security for all retail store-level employees and will serve as the Subject Matter Expert (SME) for Personal Safety. The Retail H&S Specialist will be accountable to develop safety policies and procedures and implement safety directives in support of the Annual Operating Plan and Believe in Zero. This position will be located onsite in Louisville with a flexible, hybrid schedule.

Job Accountabilities:

Subject Matter Expert (SME) for Personal Safety and Operational Security and responsible for overall safety at the store-level

Develop and implement effective and sustainable safety policies and procedures to promote a positive safety culture, increase safety awareness, and reduce risk; including audit protocols and monitoring programs to assure delivery and provide a path for continuous improvement.

Provide strategic direction and professional advice & expertise on safety requirements, both regulatory and BP requirements to COCO Operations and to the field based HSSE Advisors

Provide significant input into the HSSE Annual Operating Plan for Operations (HSSE Roadmap) to identify and mitigate operating risk.

Monitor interpretation and application of the OSHA recordkeeping requirements and provide guidance on Personal Safety Incident Management

Lead the COCO Operations Safety Council and advocate for employee relations

Job Requirements:

Education

Bachelor's Degree required

Certified Safety Professional (CSP) preferred

Experience

Minimum of ten years’ relevant Health & Safety experience, preferably in retail

Experience successfully leading the development of Health and Safety policies, protocols, and relevant training

Subject matter expertise of OSHA regulations for General Industry and Recordkeeping

Strong ability to analyze incident data, new processes, and equipment for potential safety concerns

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!