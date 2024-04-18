Retail Innovation & Site Design Advisor ANZ

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

We’re looking for a Retail Innovation & Site Design Advisor responsible for driving brand and offer innovation within the mobility and convenience retail sites, through the interpretation of consumer, competitor and trend insights. This role will manage and ensure new and existing branded offers are aligned with strategy, brand position, customer needs, emerging trends and deliver sustainable profitability.

What you can expect in the role:

Safety- Ensure that store designs align with industry regulations, safety standards, and accessibility requirements.

Ensure that store designs align with industry regulations, safety standards, and accessibility requirements. Customer Culture - Conduct market research to identify emerging trends, customer preferences, and competitive offerings.

- Conduct market research to identify emerging trends, customer preferences, and competitive offerings. Utilize data and insights to make informed decisions on innovation and site design Operations & Execution

Ensure that site designs adhere to brand guidelines while optimizing space for customer flow and product visibility.

Performance management & top line growth - Sustainable growth through delivery of new offers and maintaining site brand standards.

- Sustainable growth through delivery of new offers and maintaining site brand standards. Monitor and analyse the performance of retail offers and site design.

Gather feedback from customers and site staff to identify areas for improvement and optimization.

Strategy Execution - Adhere to Retail site design standards.

- Adhere to Retail site design standards. Communicating and influencing - Work closely with product development, marketing, sales, and operations teams to align retail offers & innovation PoC’s with overall business goals.

- Work closely with product development, marketing, sales, and operations teams to align retail offers & innovation PoC’s with overall business goals. People- Collaborate with store operations to ensure that designed layouts are practical for day-to-day store activities.

What we would like to see you bring:

Bachelor’s degree preferably with a degree in marketing, business or retail management

Desirable: understanding & demonstrated ability of innovation and product development methodologies (e.g. Design Thinking, Lean Start Up, Agile etc.)

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and trends.

Knowledge of retail industry trends and consumer behaviour

Track record for delivering results.

Creative problem solver with a keen eye for design aesthetics.

Strong project management skills with attention to detail.

Proven ability to multi-task and deal proactively with multiple deadlines and shifting priorities in a deadline-driven, fast paced environment.

Strong relationship management and communication skills with a proven ability to work across business and functional boundaries, to connect, integrate, lead, and influence.

Proven experience in a customer-facing product / project or marketing role

Results-oriented with a focus on enhancing the overall customer experience.

Strong commercial and analytical capability: understanding of commercial models and performance tracking reports / dashboards.

Why join us:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options for a better work-life balance, a generous paid parental leave policy, generous salary package including annual bonus program benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



