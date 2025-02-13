This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Retail Key Account Manager Jr will be responsible to achieve market share (volume and profit) and growth targets, maximizing distribution, brand visibility and consumer interaction. They will focus on selling out activities implementing effective consumer and trade promotions, and keeping inventories of the trade at adequate levels. They will also ensure compliance with the HSSE and Ethics BP policies/practices

Key Accountabilities

Maintains regular contact with Key accounts in order to build strong relationship and identify main needs of channel customers

Help to coordinate with Trade Marketing Manager, the annual plan of activities and promotions in the channel, including individual plans for Key Accounts

Help and support credit & collection process to ensure payment within terms and minimize any past due balance

Ensure full compliance of HSSE and Ethics standards in its daily activities

Accountable to deliver Sell In, Sell Out, and Gross Margin of KAM Jr. targets.

Conduct monthly Retailers performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of customers at risk and thorough review of Scorecard metrics and performance to drive accountability When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics, is accountable to create action plan to address underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and owns the execution of the action plan.

Give input to build a monthly Forecast for direct accounts as part of S&OP demand plan

When performance is not on target, is accountable to create an action plan to address underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and owns the execution of the action plan.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study (CP, LAE, Ing Ind.)

Strong communication skills

Highly analytical

Working knowledge Key Account Management

Intermediate to advanced English Fluency

Expertise in managing Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.

**Please provide your CV in English**

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning, Managing volatility, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.