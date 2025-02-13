Entity:Customers & Products
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Retail Key Account Manager Jr will be responsible to achieve market share (volume and profit) and growth targets, maximizing distribution, brand visibility and consumer interaction. They will focus on selling out activities implementing effective consumer and trade promotions, and keeping inventories of the trade at adequate levels. They will also ensure compliance with the HSSE and Ethics BP policies/practices
Key Accountabilities
Maintains regular contact with Key accounts in order to build strong relationship and identify main needs of channel customers
Help to coordinate with Trade Marketing Manager, the annual plan of activities and promotions in the channel, including individual plans for Key Accounts
Help and support credit & collection process to ensure payment within terms and minimize any past due balance
Ensure full compliance of HSSE and Ethics standards in its daily activities
Accountable to deliver Sell In, Sell Out, and Gross Margin of KAM Jr. targets.
Conduct monthly Retailers performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of customers at risk and thorough review of Scorecard metrics and performance to drive accountability When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics, is accountable to create action plan to address underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and owns the execution of the action plan.
Give input to build a monthly Forecast for direct accounts as part of S&OP demand plan
When performance is not on target, is accountable to create an action plan to address underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and owns the execution of the action plan.
Education and Experience
Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study (CP, LAE, Ing Ind.)
Strong communication skills
Highly analytical
Working knowledge Key Account Management
Intermediate to advanced English Fluency
Expertise in managing Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.
**Please provide your CV in English**
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning, Managing volatility, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement
Skills:
