Retail Maintenance Support Representative

Grade K Provides quality service to customers at Retail Convenience site locations. Ensures that the appearance and cleanliness of the site exceeds the customer and company’s expectations.

Finance



Retail Group



Key Accountabilities

Initial point of contact for retail sites and vendors regarding incident management of non-POS/BOS equipment failures and property damage.

Manage inspection tickets.

Monitor automated vendor dispatch and preventative maintenance activities.

Identify and resolve vendor scheduling issues.

Monitor maintenance tickets for SLA compliance.

Troubleshooting for major equipment failure at sites.

Provide backup administrative support for managing spills, unauthorized Release Responses, ECS and property-related Notices of Violation.

Administer personal property damage claims, including reviewing incident descriptions and repair estimates, and administering payment.

Representatives are responsible for accurately creating tickets, promptly and efficiently obtaining critical information and passing that information to the appropriate personnel

Maintain a high level of proficiency with electronic systems and processes used to facilitate communications and requests, provide contact information and call logs and contact response teams; these systems include telephone systems, other electronic data capture systems, the notification system, Microsoft Office and basic Windows functionality

Maintain and update knowledge documents critical to the operation of the Notification Centre; this includes call contact lists, business notification requirements, escalation requirements and paths

Must have the ability to determine the appropriate actions for new or unique incidents without scripted guidance

Transfer knowledge at shift change to ensure handover of critical on-going incidents and tickets are handled efficiently and correctly

Complete any special assignments such as data support for critical systems, system and activity documentation, knowledge base activities and other operational related assignments

Engage in continual learning and education to ensure a high level of understanding about BP operations, technology and Crisis Management/Emergency Response systems and capabilities

Representatives must actively engage in continuous improvement in all activities

Essential Education and Experience

Graduation

Minimum 2 years of business experience in relevant customer service or emergency center.

Working knowledge of eMaintenance, Siebel, SAP, and other systems.

Key Competencies

Process and quality improvement driven

Proven capability with data management and control principles

Detail-oriented with proven ability for accuracy

Strong PC skills, including Microsoft Office applications with the ability to navigate and use various software applications.

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written, with the ability to guide and gather relevant information from a caller that may be in a stressful situation.

Teamwork oriented.

Ability to multi-task and prioritize workload in a high pressure, time-sensitive environment.

Proven self starter and quick learner.

Ability to determine appropriate actions with sometimes little information.

Strong customer service skills and the ability to manage sensitive calls.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



