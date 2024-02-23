Retail Market Manager QLD

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We’re looking for a QLD Retail Market Manager, responsible for collaborating with support office functions to craft great experiences to delight our customers.

The Retail Market Manager role is a senior leadership role within our operations team and is responsible for the performance and development of a team of Business Managers. This role holds direct responsibility for the safety, customer, people, compliance, commercial and brand performance within their allocated market (80-110 bp stores)

Retail Market Managers are required to be commercially astute and are required to adopt a federal (strategic) view. This is a regional based role and frequent travel across our store network is required. Retail Market Managers are the custodian of our “who we are” values and are required to be visible within their markets.

This role will report to Australian Operations Senior Manager and will be fully accountable for the operational (safety, people, customer, commercial) performance. Will hold decision rights for local business within approved strategy and capex/ revex/ P&C (people & culture) DoA (Delegate of Authority) including:

Oversees the maintenance/ discretionary spend for a cluster of retail stores (80-130)

Responsible for region-based P/L, making decisions to ensure commercial objectives are achieved.

Business Manager hire decisions.

What you can expect in the role:

Safety-fist mindset: Instil a safety culture of empowered employees to achieve zero harm and zero tolerance for non-compliance to agreed policy, process, and procedures.

Instil a safety culture of empowered employees to achieve zero harm and zero tolerance for non-compliance to agreed policy, process, and procedures. Performance leadership: Deliver sustainable growth by putting the customer front of mind across the market. Lead the delivery of business results and performance through instilling consistent people, process, and system workflows within allocated region. Monitor and analyse performance metrics vs plan and activate timely interventions.

Deliver sustainable growth by putting the customer front of mind across the market. Lead the delivery of business results and performance through instilling consistent people, process, and system workflows within allocated region. Monitor and analyse performance metrics vs plan and activate timely interventions. Customer-obsessed mindset: Communicates the importance of excellent customer service and coaches our leaders in embedding a customer centric culture. Review competitor retail strategies/activities and predicts and analyses the impact of these on the retail business operationally and strategically, striving to always impact positive customer outcomes.

Communicates the importance of excellent customer service and coaches our leaders in embedding a customer centric culture. Review competitor retail strategies/activities and predicts and analyses the impact of these on the retail business operationally and strategically, striving to always impact positive customer outcomes. Drive consistent & excellent standards: Ensure all stores achieve the required standards in external customer service measures e.g. voice of customer.

Ensure all stores achieve the required standards in external customer service measures e.g. voice of customer. Co-ordinates multiple team projects at various stages of completion, identifying targets and milestones.

Stakeholder management & influence: Build networks externally to develop knowledge of operational leadership & best practice.

Build networks externally to develop knowledge of operational leadership & best practice. Strategy execution: Translates company retail strategy into stretching operational business targets for territories. Develop national/regional retail initiatives and campaigns to maximise the opportunities provided by specific consumer trends or events. (e.g. sports events)

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification within business, commerce, marketing, finance, human resources.

Demonstrated senior retail leadership experience.

Advanced communication skills that demonstrate the ability to story tell through verbal, written and presentation skills while being able to actively listen to inform decisions, build trust and enhance overall team and customer engagement.

Financial literacy, ability read and comprehend financial statements and performance dashboards, (P&L, KPIs, balance sheet) to develop and execute operational plans.

Written, ability to write correspondence to a varied audience.

Presentation skills, ability to deliver presentations to make an impact.

Influencing skills, ability to influence stakeholders to achieve desired outcomes.

Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as Microsoft office applications,

Extensive experience and ability to lead and develop a large diverse team to deliver a great customer experience.

Retail Operations knowledge including scheduling/work force management, understanding retail systems, budget preparation, inventory control and loss prevention.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

