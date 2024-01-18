Retail Marketing Innovation Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Join Our Retail Marketing Revolution!We're on a mission to reshape the future of Retail across the continent, and we invite passionate marketing innovators from all backgrounds to join our diverse and inclusive squad.Your Mission:As a crucial team member supporting the Europe Senior Marketing Offer Development Manager in championing groundbreaking retail marketing initiatives.You'll bridge insights from our marketing experts to keep us at the forefront. Building strong market relationships, ensuring MVPs and pilots meet local market standards, and recommending scale-ups based on successful results.Internally this role is called a New Offer Development Manager.



Job Description:

Your Responsibilities:

Represent marketing in multi-market strategic growth initiatives

Collaborate with senior management to align strategic opportunities with market deployment, putting customers at the centre

Lead Marketing in strategic growth projects, overseeing new service/product offers and preparing them for handover to market teams

Partner with senior management on new offer projects, seeking and initiating exciting "Discovery" opportunities, and creating compelling "go-to-market" Decision Support Packs (DSPs)

Collaborate with Europe Convenience Offer Development and Low Carbon Mobility teams

Support pilot implementation when needed or when resources allow

The Perfect Fit:

Experience in both strategic marketing roles, developing commercial / marketing strategy and translating strategy into agreed roadmaps in the area of innovation / adjacencies / diversification

Strong marketing experience of B2B and B2C (B2B2C) on offer development and marketing strategy, customer insights and translating insights into strategy and plan

Superior interpersonal skills with cross cultural experience, ideally has held senior marketing roles in European regional and / or Global marketing.

Agency management and working with agency on high profile and complex project on offer development and/ or value proposition development

Experience working in a fast-moving retail / FMCG / food convenience environment

Experience in product management and marketing activation desirable

Experience of working on large scale product/ Offer Development and Innovation (OD&I) projects a must

Experience of developing partnerships or strategic customers desirable

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Your Skills:

Demonstrate strong influencing abilities, the skill for building trustful relationships, and the talent for inspiring others to take ownership. You must be fluent in English, with proficiency in Spanish, Polish, or German considered a valuable asset but not essential.

Join us on this exhilarating journey to reshape the future of mobility and convenience in Europe. Be part of a team that's driving change, pushing boundaries, and setting the stage for a new era in marketing. We celebrate diversity and inclusion, and we can't wait to welcome you aboard!

We're committed to accommodating individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment. Contact us to request reasonable adjustments via the link below.

We believe in the power of flexible working arrangements. We understand that work-life balance is crucial for our team's well-being and productivity. Whether you thrive in the office, at home, or a combination of both, we encourage and support flexible work arrangements that allow you to perform at your best while maintaining a healthy work-life harmony.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively



