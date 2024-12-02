Retail Network Development Specialist - Real Estate

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Retail Group



The Network Development Specialist will lead a strategic function within Network and Portfolio Management, responsible for growing and optimizing bp's travel center and truck service repair network, which primarily involves existing site acquisition opportunities. This role ensures that the right locations are in place to support long-term growth strategies. The successful candidate will be responsible for acquisition sourcing, analysis, selection, negotiations, administration, and coordination of bp's real estate program. Performs the execution of market plans, site selections, Letter of Intent (LOI) negotiations, contract negotiations, oversight of due diligence, and post diligence integration activities. This individual will coordinate pre-closing integration activities and work hand-in-hand with operations to ensure a smooth transition with the seller.

The successful candidate will be an individual with strong real estate experience (especially in acquisition and site selection) and the ability to lead cross-functional teams to implement critical initiatives. They should have a proven ability to manage complex negotiations, integrate new sites into the existing network, and optimize site performance to meet bp's business goals.

This role is critical for BP as it ensures the company's real estate portfolio remains aligned with its business strategy and growth ambitions, and will involve a mix of strategic planning, operational management, and stakeholder coordination.

The Network Development Specialist will be responsible for delivering a wide range of key activities that align with bp's long-term business goals. These responsibilities encompass the full lifecycle of real estate strategy and operations, from market research and site selection to closing and post-closing integration.

Implement Real Estate Strategies: support bp's long-term business goals by developing and driving real estate strategies, with a focus on optimizing the portfolio. Oversee the entire real estate process from sourcing and site selection to closing, ensuring collaboration across all relevant partners, and ensuring the alignment of these processes with bp's broader strategic objectives.

Due diligence: ensure that all aspects of an acquisition (or divestment) are thoroughly vetted, including legal, financial, and environmental considerations.

Post-Diligence Integration: managing the integration process after an acquisition (or divestment) is completed, working closely with various departments to ensure a seamless transition and optimal site performance.

Negotiate Contracts with Landlords: negotiate the terms and conditions of contracts with a variety of landlords, from small investors to large Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Maintain consistent communication with legal teams to track the progress of negotiations, ensuring that the terms are favorable for BP while fostering strong relationships with landlords.

Oversee Deal Lifecycle: manage the entire process of each deal from sourcing opportunities through the Letter of Intent (LOI) to the opening (or closing) of sites. Supervise the coordination and execution of each deal, ensuring that all aspects, from negotiation to site development, are performed smoothly and in line with bp's objectives.

Market Research & Site Evaluation: conduct both formal and informal market research to assess potential real estate opportunities, while evaluating the current portfolio's performance and rationalization against trade area priorities. Evaluate potential sites for acquisition and monitor BP's portfolio to ensure it is optimized and aligned with current market dynamics and trade area priorities.

Broker Relationship Management: manage relationships with brokers to drive site acquisition and ensure prioritization of the most promising opportunities. Provide guidance on negotiations, site prioritization, and support brokers in performing site tours, ensuring that bp's needs are being met.

Executive-Level Presentations: Deliver presentations to bp's executive committee to secure approval for new site acquisitions and deals. Prepare and present strategic proposals that demonstrate how new deals align with bp's business objectives and long-term growth strategies.

Internal Communication: ensure strong communication with internal partners across functions throughout the site development process. Coordinate with departments such as legal, finance, construction, and operations to ensure smooth integration and execution of new store developments.

Industry Representation: represent bp at key industry events and stay informed about real estate trends. Attend local, regional, and national real estate events such as ICSC, and actively track developments and trends in the real estate industry, particularly in bp's operating regions.

Adherence to bp's Code of Conduct: ensure compliance with bp's corporate ethics and values.

5-10 years of experience in commercial real estate or extensive knowledge of the fuel/convenience/travel center industry is preferred.

Comprehensive Understanding of Real Estate Site Selection and Acquisitions - a deep, well-rounded understanding of the entire site acquisition process is crucial. This includes knowledge of how to assess potential sites, weigh their strategic value, and navigate the acquisition process from start to finish.

Expertise in Identifying and Evaluating Site Locations: Proficiency in evaluating locations for fuel/convenience/travel centers based on:

◦(i) Availability: Understanding market demand and available sites.

◦(ii) Access: Analyzing ease of access for drivers and customers.

◦(iii) Population Trends: Identifying areas with growth potential based on demographic data.

◦(iv) Sales Potential: Assessing the revenue and profitability outlook of specific locations.

◦(v) Competition: Evaluating the competitive landscape to identify potential opportunities and threats.

Resourceful and proactive in scouting potential locations that align with bp's expansion strategy. Willingness to contact prospective sellers (or buyers) and form relationship with brokers to source deal is a critical function of this job.

Proven skills in legal contract negotiation is essential, especially with landlords, brokers, and external parties. Effectively navigate legal complexities to ensure favorable terms for bp.

Strong written and verbal communication: effective communication is key in this role. Writing detailed business documents, including contracts, proposals, and presentations, as well as engaging in high-level discussions.

Excellent interpersonal, persuasion, and partnership skills

Ability to foster collaborative partnerships across teams (legal, finance, operations, etc.) and with external vendors and partners is essential.

A background in business, real estate, or a similar field is necessary

Certifications or training related to real estate or project management may also be beneficial.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Site maintenance management {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.