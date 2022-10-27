Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our team and advance your career as





Retail Operational Excellence Activity Coordinator





In this role You will be responsible for:

Leading the Portuguese retail activity planning by facilitating processes to support the local leadership in prioritizing, enabling, and executing national strategic initiatives.

Exploiting agile and digital software solutions in close collaboration with the central OpEx Activity Planning ensuring a group standard linking local activity management and entity-activity planning.

Work in close collaboration with Operations teams to implement programs on time.

Track metrics and complete reporting, as needed.

Supporting retail operations through ensuring all retail standards, processes and policies are communicated. Controls and coordinates the entire communication activities and s upervises retail activities plans.

The right choice of media selection for ensuring appropriate and understandable communication.

Acts as an interface/ a focal point between internal functional networks and business stakeholders while harmonizing and coordinating their activities by monitoring capabilities, resources and timelines.

Managing/timing activity execution on-site through gatekeeping activities ensuring efficient and sufficient activity focus on-site.

Day-to-day oversight of training activity , ensuring that training is delivered by the 3 rd parties in line with plan.

Administration and maintenance of bp learning management systems ROSI+, Articulate/Rise360, together with 3 party service providers, in the development of online training contents.

Work with the various stakeholders within the retail business to assess additional development needs and a proper mix of courses is offered consistent with Retail strategic training goals.

Participate in OpEx Training squads,

Complete training metrics and reports.



We have the following requirements:

Strong understanding of effective retail operations management and improvement methodologies

Strong communication and relationship skills with the ability to tailor language and style to audience

Comprehensive knowledge on (agile) project management and familiarity with lean tools (e. g. Kanban)

Deep understanding of organizational capability management & training execution

Knowledge of the development of online training using Articulate

Fluency in Portuguese and advanced English language knowledge is a must

Customer oriented approach

Flexible, motivated personality



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!