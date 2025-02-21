This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Customers & Products



Retail Group



As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

As a Retail Operations Coordinator is an individual contributor role that supports the Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) and franchise business in several capacities relating to improving the customer experience & streamlining services. It includes process simplification such as crafting and updating tools for operations functions, encouraging strategic partnerships with various departments, and establishes effective and efficient store experiences. It also is responsible for and handles core compliance programs including alcohol & tobacco programs, video monitoring to support legal/guest services, purchasing and procurement. This role requires project management skills, customer service, analytical, reporting skills.

What you will deliver

Responsible for supervising and updating critical metric reporting as advised by store operations

Generate and support reports relevant to key departments; marketing, merchandising, operations, training

Prioritize and maintain the store operations resource library

Administration of the complete process of procuring supplies for store ops and merchandise team, including approval and payment of invoices.

Handle all aspects of the procure to pay process for strategic business programs

Coordinate core programs; compliance and functional:

- BARS (alcohol and tobacco mystery shop compliance)

- Steritech and CORE (food safety and customer experience audit programs for Thorntons and ampm)

- Uniform Program; inventory, assortment, and payment

- Company fleet program (mileage entry, maintenance requirements)

- Gift Card compliance for all sites, IL Cell Phone Reimbursement, and EV Hub

Run store video monitoring and review for legal & guest service claims for ampm

Build and maintain all store files for the material assets – detailing quotes, purchase agreements, invoices and warranty information

Address service level and results issues directly with vendor partners in equipment purchases, warranty services and contract maintenance services, while reconciling purchases and service level agreements to invoicing upon receipt.

Conduct cross-functional project discussions on equipment delivery schedules and details with Facility Services and Construction management, and merchandising

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Experience and Qualifications

University degree, preferably in a finance.

Experience

4-6 years of sales/operations/financial/purchasing/procurement experience

Store retail operations experience preferred

Skills & Proficiencies

High energy and strong work ethic

Strong project management and interpersonal skills

Meticulous and well-organized

Excellent judgement and analysis skills

Strong written/verbal/communication skills

Strong time management skills

Ability to prioritize a full workload

Excellent customer service skills

Research and reporting skills

Must be an excellent teammate

Ability to develop positive relationships

Shift time: 3:00 pm to 12:00 am IST

Special Expertise

Proficient knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook

Hands on and experience in SAP applications preferred.

Other Considerations - Capable of working extra hours as vital

You will work with

Customer Excellence Team

Store Operations

COCO operations (Ops support, regional managers)

Franchise partners

Procurement, Marketing, Training

GBS

Merchandising



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

