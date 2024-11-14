Retail Operations Director, UK

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Are you ready to lead and innovate with our dedicated 6,500-strong retail operations team?

You will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of safe, reliable, compliant and efficient retail operations for a team that spans 317 locations, selling 1.9bn litres of fuel a year and generating $300m of GM p/a, serving in excess of 105m customers on average per year.

This role leads a large team, delivering a convenience offer driven by food for now (e.g. Wild bean), food for later (our M&S partnership) and bp branded products (e.g. impulse snacks).

Defining the strategy for one of the most critical elements of our business. Continuously improving our operations and delivery during an exciting time of change for bp. Taking a leading role in the energy transition and helping bp deliver it’s net zero carbon ambitions. Driving a customer first mentality throughout the organisation whilst maintaining external relationships with franchisees, dealers and key suppliers, and delivering growth through operational excellence in all aspects of retail, utilising established networks across the organisation.

The successful candidate is likely to be based at our Milton Keynes office 2 days a week, 2 days in the field and a day from home.

Key Accountabilities

Leads the creation and maintenance of the Retail Operations strategy . Sets priorities and provides input into execution plans, including assessing feasibility, ensuring adequate resourcing and managing performance targets, costs, cash generation and top line growth.

Collaborates with Marketing to oversee onsite execution of marketing programmes. Ensure rigorous application of market space orientation, and implement pricing within set boundaries. Holds ultimate accountability for all sales-related operations within area of responsibility.

Ensures the achievement of excellence in operations and consistent delivery of the customer offer. Drives compliance to the operating management system (OMS) and ensures all OMS processes and procedures are implemented within the retail organisation.

Builds relationships across the organisation to develop networks to support the execution of programmes and the optimisation of profitability . Works with internal stakeholders to share ideal ways of working and external stakeholders, including industry associations, to improve safety in onsite activities and meet compliance standards.

Provides effective leadership to the UK Retail business to ensure excellence in delivery against plans, driving growth, continuously improving operations and build capabilities of the team. In line with continuous conversations, has r egular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Supports process safety framework delivery by providing resources for developing and maintaining operating and maintenance procedures, developing and maintaining safe work practices, implementing asset integrity and reliability programs, implementing contractor management programs for day-to-day operations and routine maintenance, implementing training and performance programs, implementing local MOC processes, ensuring operational readiness including for start-up following unplanned outages, driving operating discipline in the field and implementing emergency management programs, as applicable.

Drives and delivers change within the UK market and wider European business.

Drives customer centricity and service leadership through the UK organisation.

Essential Education:

Degree and MBA qualified (or Equivalent experience)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Strategic thinker with an extensive and demonstrable track record of delivering excellent commercial results in the (preferably convenience food) retail sector

Outstanding leadership experience in a senior role within a complex multisite organisation with the ability to build, inspire and motivate teams of all levels

Exceptional interpersonal and influencing skills

Exceptional experience of general management in food retail with expert knowledge of industry share ideal ways of working.

Ambitious, driven and highly customer focussed, comfortable with shaping a growth strategy in a highly matrixed, international environment

Why join us!

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits. We offer an open and inclusive culture and a great work-life balance. Tremendous learning and development opportunities are available to craft a career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change Leadership, Excellence, Leadership, Strategic Innovation, Strategic Thinking



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.