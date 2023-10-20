This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Ready to take the lead as our Retail Operations Excellence Manager!You'll be at the forefront of a drive for improvement. Elevate our tools, systems, processes, operational efficiency, and safety. Support our strategic, financial, and business goals while ensuring an exceptional customer and partner experience.As the central hub, you'll optimize operational costs and implement our business model and processes. Join us, clear obstacles, and centralize activities while keeping essential ones at the local level.Let's energize excellence in operations together!



In this dynamic role you'll lead the charge for operational excellence and innovation. Collaborating with business partners to fine-tune priorities, ensuring smooth program implementation at site level.



Acting as the business product owner for on-site systems, tools, and workforce structure, your contributions to Europe-wide OpEx projects will ensure that systems and processes are tailor-made for store-level needs. You're a champion of ideas, actively participating in innovation and sharing thoughts on making our systems and procedures smarter.



Your responsibilities extend to legal compliance, local team management, and collaborating with the local business to standardize and enhance processes. Leading in planning tools to support field teams, ensuring operational excellence across all channels. Working closely with the Cost Optimization and Customer Operations Managers, you'll drive a transformation towards a cost-conscious, customer-focused company.



Your commitment to continuously improving in-store processes is the key to this role.

What do you need to be successful in this role?

Preferably a degree in business/marketing

Project management certifications a plus

Leadership of geographically dispersed and large multifaceted teams

Strong Retail & or Operations Management experience

Strong networker & stakeholder management, internal and external

Strong understanding of retail offers and partnerships

Strong MOC experience, capable of leading the business & people through integration activities with a proven record of accomplishments in continuous improvement projects and problem solving

Strong understanding of CI and project/programme management

Business/retail/commercial foresight

Interpretation and utilisation of financial data

Exceptionally strong stakeholder management

In-depth knowledge of retail operations processes

Strong communication skills with all levels of the organisation, emphasis on oral presentation skills, facilitation, coaching and feedback.

Ability to challenge current state and motivated to improve the business; strong ability to influence without authority at all levels of the organisation.

Courage to make difficult decisions and or recommendations

Excellent listening skills and emotional intelligence

Commit to results and a sense of urgency.

Comfort with ambiguity

Flexibility and ability to assimilate new knowledge and standards quickly

We celebrate diversity and inclusion, and committed to accommodate individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment. Contact us via the link below if you require reasonable adjustments. We offer Flexible working arrangements with our hybrid working model.

Please send your CV in English as this is the global language here at bp.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.