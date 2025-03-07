Job summary

Retail Operations Hub Manager is responsible for managing a diverse team of operational professionals who are subject matter experts in their field to deliver operational excellence through performing various support activities.

This role is the key connecting point to the ANZ retail business and act as an interface for multiple critical support teams.

This role will deliver continuous improvement of retail on-site processes, implementing effective programmes and build best-in-class support model to deliver our business strategy.

The Retail Operations Hub Manager will guide and encourage their team to achieve shared goals whilst fostering collaboration, accountability and growth!

Shift Timing : 4:00 am to 1:00 pm IST

Oversee and lead a team of functional SMEs, ensuring execution of operational activities through effective training, development and performance management

Establish efficient and effective ways of work amongst teams, streamline processes to improve productivity and customer service, implementing standard processes across the business technology center (the Hub) in support of the wider ANZ business

Set appropriate performance targets, prepare and present performance report drive business priority delivery

Analyze performance data, identifying trends and areas for improvement

Ensure a high level of service, address operational challenges by finding effecting solutions to maintain smooth operation, gathering feedback for continuous improvement

Contribute to the overall development of operational strategies that align with organizational goals

Ensure adherence to company policies, safety regulations and operational standards

Proven experience of 12 to 15 years

Strong leadership experience within a support office

Ability to handle various operational activities and pivot as priority changes

Ability to identify efficiencies and recommend optimization solutions especially around simplification and technology improvements

Possesses strong commercial competence and excellent written and verbal communication skills, and ability to influence at all levels.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.