Retail Operations Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Covering East Anglia

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Covering East Anglia



Job Description:

Accountable for leading and supporting the consistent execution and delivery of best-in-class retail operations in a region of ~30 stores within our UK company-owned and franchise estate. This role will provide expertise, support, and leadership in all key elements of our retail operation, including safety, customer-focused operational standards and compliance, financial controls and profit

This role will need to successfully balance the delivery of consistent operational excellence with implementing change and growth, which whilst exciting can often be complex to navigate – this will typically present in single or multiple activities and projects.

Accountabilities:

Successfully balance regional manager business partnering with a strong and unbiassed independence around delivering consistently best-in-class retail operations

Ensure ways of working are continually optimised to maximise all areas of our operation – this will require ensuring we successfully pivot between checking, coaching, supporting and leading

Use data and insight to identify opportunities and trends, and to drive positive results and change – this will include effective use of tools, reporting and comms that are tailored to stakeholders appropriately

Be part of a team that have expertise in supporting the delivery of consistently safe, strong, profitable, and customer-focused operations whilst being able to effectively lead and support change and growth

Embrace a culture of excellence, but one of openness to listen, learn, evolve, and try new things

Ensure new or updated processes, projects and activities are communicated, supported and implemented successfully and consistently in stores, and in the field. This will mean working closely with store managers, RMs, profit protection team, the wider ops team and key stakeholders across the business (i.e. assets, convenience and HSSE&C)

Offer business support and expertise as required, beyond the designated stores you typically lead – this may include taking ownership for specific projects or activities

Requirements:

High-performing individual with a proven track-record of customer-focused delivery and development – ideally this experience would include leading a team

Previous retail experience is essential, and ideally this would have been in a fast-paced convenience or similar FMCG business

Proven ability to lead, coach, motivate and inspire others to deliver outstanding performance

Strong commercial awareness with the ability to interpret financial and key performance indicators / trend into clear actions and comms to deliver performance improvement

Self-motivated and performance driven with a passion for retailing excellence

Strong communication skills with experience, and a proven ability, to converse and influence across multiple levels – i.e., regional and central teams to front-line colleagues

Desirable Criteria:

Knowledge of our industry – i.e., roadside retail

Experience of leading a retail store team

Experience in a field support / coaching role



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Legal Disclaimer:

