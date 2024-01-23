Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting retail operations through delivery of the retail training and communications agenda, building, delivering and improving a high-quality training program in line with organisational training objectives and business initiatives.



Job Description:

As Retail Operations Specialist, you will be accountable for leading and supporting the consistent execution and delivery of outstanding retail operations in a region of ~30 stores within our UK company-owned and franchise estate.

You will provide expertise, support, and leadership in all key elements of our retail operation. This includes safety, customer-focused operational standards and compliance, financial controls and profit.

This role will need to successfully balance the delivery of consistent operational excellence with implementing change and growth. Which whilst exciting can often be complex to navigate – this will typically present in single or multiple activities and projects

This is a field based role with a territory spanning Devon, Cornwall & Somerset - Candidates must be based in or on the outskirts of this patch in order to safely travel to site on a daily basis (3 out of 5 days).

Key Responsibilities:

Successfully balance regional manager business partnering with a strong and unbiased independence around delivering consistently outstanding retail operations

Ensure ways of working are continually optimised to improve all areas of our operation. This will require ensuring we successfully shift between checking, mentoring, supporting and leading

Use data and insight to find opportunities and trends, and to drive positive results and change. This will include effective use of tools, reporting and comms that are tailored to partners appropriately

Be part of a team that have expertise in supporting a consistently safe, strong, profitable, and customer-focused operations whilst being able to effectively lead and support change and growth

Embrace a culture of excellence, but one of openness to listen, learn, evolve, and try new things

Ensure new or updated processes, projects and activities are communicated, supported and implemented successfully and consistently in stores, and in the field. This will mean working closely with store managers, RMs, profit protection team, the wider ops team and key partners across the business (i.e. assets, convenience and HSSE&C)

Offer business support and expertise as required, beyond the designated stores you typically lead. This may include taking ownership for specific projects or activities

Key Skills:

Impactful individual with a track-record of customer-focused delivery and development. Ideally this experience would include leading a team

Previous retail experience is essential, and ideally this would have been in a fast-paced convenience or similar FMCG business

Record of leading, mentoring, empowering and encouraging others to deliver outstanding performance

Strong commercial awareness with the ability to interpret financial and key performance indicators / trend into clear actions and comms to deliver performance improvement

Self-motivated and performance driven with a passion for retailing excellence!

Strong communication skills with experience, and ability, to converse and influence across multiple levels – i.e., regional and central teams to front-line colleagues

Be part of a team that's inspiring change, pushing boundaries, and setting the stage to shape bp's Loyalty and Marketing for a brighter tomorrow!

We are looking for talent to join and grow in our business, and we celebrate diversity and inclusion, and committed to accommodate individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment. Contact us to request reasonable adjustments via the link below.

Flexible working arrangements are available, and we would love to discuss these options, although this is a full time role we are open to discussions about part time options include job-sharing options.