Job summary

The purpose of the Operations Response Lead is to support Operations team with responding to emergency situations and with addressing systematic issues related to on-site operations impacting safety, customer experience, financial performance and effectiveness as well as well-being of site colleagues. The aim of this role is to support the continuous improvement of operational issues and manage the central response to systematic issues and emergency situations. The person in this role will work cross-functionally and act as a project manager to drive resolution of issues, corrective actions and improvement initiatives.

Aral Luxembourg S.A., the Luxembourg leader in the service station market, is a subsidiary of the BP group and operates the largest network of service stations in Luxembourg, which supplies thousands of customers every day.

We not only rely on the excellent quality of our products and services, but also prepare ourselves to meet the demands that the market and our customers will require from us in the future. Aral Luxembourg S.A. offers a real opportunity to a motivated and dynamic person who is looking for an exciting and varied job at an international company.

In this context, we are looking for a



Retail Operations Support Advisor (m, f, d)



In your role, you will assist the Retail Site Support Manager in maintaining and integrating efficient work processes on site. This includes the implementation and maintenance of operating systems, productivity tool and process efficiency. In addition, as part of your job, you react to cross-market emergencies and are in close contact with the operational team and support ad hoc requests. The general objective is to optimize operational processes and to permanently anchor continuous improvement in the company.

In this role You will:

support the operations team in the implementation, maintenance and improvement of systems on our sites (e. g. Stations) , in collaboration with different stakeholders

provide direct support to simplify our operational processes and improve the quality of service for our customers.

identify the risks and their impact on security and finance and propose solutions.

monitor reported issues related to digital devices and follow up with third party vendors.

facilitate incident escalations with internal and external stakeholders.

analyze the root causes of technical incidents to learn from them and propose continuous improvement.

work on efficiency programs to reduce the consumption of energy and resources at our sites.

act as (agile) project manager for continuous improvement projects and support the change implementation

represent the local market in European forums, promote inter-market synergies, adapt procedures, and learn from your international colleagues.

supervise the installation, integration of new equipment in collaboration with subcontractors.

work closely with the Site System Manager to resolve issues.

act as an ambassador for continuous improvement and apply it in your new work environment

What You will need to be successful:

University degree in IT/technical specialization or similar

Experience in project management and continuous improvement methods

First experience in a supporting function

Confident knowledge of Office 365

Strong command of French and German both orally and in writing, knowledge of English is an asset

Good organizational and decision-making skills

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team and able to adapt to rapidly changing requirements (agility)

Strong negotiation, communication skills and assertiveness in presentation

Ability to respect the defined processes and procedures and to propose improvements

What we offer:

The opportunity of working in a company of the future as member of a group committed to the energy transition.

Great job stability and the possibility of progressing within the group.

A positive corporate environment with strong values

Flexible working hours

Competitive compensation

Aral is an equal opportunity employer and encourages diversity within our workforce. We encourage people from different cultural backgrounds to apply.

If you think your profile could match this description, do not hesitate to send your application.