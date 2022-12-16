Retail Operations Support Advisor (m, f, d)

The purpose of the Operations Response Lead is to support Operations team with responding to emergency situations and with addressing systematic issues related to on-site operations impacting safety, customer experience, financial performance and effectiveness as well as well-being of site colleagues. The aim of this role is to support the continuous improvement of operational issues and manage the central response to systematic issues and emergency situations. The person in this role will work cross-functionally and act as a project manager to drive resolution of issues, corrective actions and improvement initiatives.