Retail P&C Advisor

Retail P&amp;C Advisor

  • Location New Zealand - North Island - Auckland
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144649BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

BP has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy. Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

Our People & Culture hub discovers, empowers and cares for our high quality people. We seek to build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams whilst helping bp to achieve its purpose for people and our planet.

We have a great opportunity available for a P&C Advisor who is focused on developing their career, to join our fun and energetic Retail P&C Consulting team. The primary focus of this role will be managing employee relations and case management. This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a collaborative and supportive team environment.


Key Responsibilities:

  • Undertake case management of employee and industrial relations matters including grievances, disputes, disciplinaries and investigations
  • Operate as a flexible partnering team member to shift focus based on agreed priorities
  • Advise on site/location specific P&C policies & processes
  • Coach line managers on P&C operational matters and develop capability to enable a self-service model
  • Respond to employee concerns in partnership with leaders
  • Provide high quality agreement and policy interpretation and advice
  • Support P&C Partners to deliver strategic retail projects

About You:
To be successful in this role you will be a team player who can build relationships quickly across a variety of teams and levels. You will thrive in ambiguity with the ability to pivot and change direction based on insights.

Other essential skills and attributes include:
  • Tertiary qualification in human resources or similar
  • Demonstrated knowledge and application of employment law, P&C best practice & employee/industrial relations
  • Solid understanding of aspects of the employee lifecycle including , performance management, recruitment & selection or onboarding & offboarding
  • Experience supporting organizational change programs is advantageous
  • Ability to work autonomously, collaboratively and as part of cross-functional teams
  • Familiar with the agile framework and ways of working

About Us:

BP offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program, share offer & fuel discounts
  • Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave or 4 weeks paid partners/paternity leave
  • Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP encourages women, people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.

